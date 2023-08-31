The 10 best LGBTQ+ movies and shows on Max

Like its counterparts– Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and more, Max offers users access to multiple shows and movies for their viewing pleasure. There are countless storylines, original and otherwise, to immerse oneself into. Max also offers some of the most interesting LGBTQ+ movies and shows, showcasing multiple experiences in the ever-growing community. It’s essential to watch the stories that highlight, celebrate, and depict the highs and lows of the LGBTQ+ community, and Max has quite the roster. From important documentaries, emotional shows, and hilarious movies, the variety of characters and plots are available on the streaming platform.

10. Transhood

The 2020 documentary Transhood offers Max subscribers a close-up and sympathetic look into the lives of several transgender kids and their families. This LGBTQ+ movie follows young people over five years, capturing their unique struggles, victories, and personal experiences as they negotiate the difficulties of growing up and come to terms with their gender identities. Transhood offers a compassionate examination of the social and emotional facets of transgender children through open interviews and footage, highlighting the many viewpoints of each individual and their families.

9. Paris Is Burning

This LGBTQ+ documentary film on Max, directed by Jennie Livingston, digs deep into the drag culture and the ballroom scene, as well as homophobia and transphobia of 1980s New York. The theme of Paris Is Burning centers on the strength and endurance of Black and Latinx queer, trans, and gender nonconforming people. It tells of the capacity of these people to maintain a sense of empowerment when surrounded by hindrances and circumstances that seek to invalidate their humanity and existence. Despite the legal and cultural barriers this film faced, it still came out on top and did exceptionally well with positive reviews.

8. Happy Together

Wong Kar-wai’s Happy Together is a 1997 Hong Kong movie. The film centers on the turbulent relationship between two young men from Hong Kong, Ho Po-wing and Lai Yiu-fai. They go to Argentina to save their failing relationship. Still, as they deal with aspects of love, identity, and self-discovery, their voyage reflects their emotional struggles. The movie is renowned for its fashionable graphics, exploration of nuanced emotions, and depiction of the protagonists’ difficulties while navigating their relationship in an unfamiliar environment.

7. Unpregnant

This comedy-drama film tells the tale of Veronica Clarke, a senior in high school. Veronica decides to undergo an abortion after learning she is pregnant because she feels unprepared to bear children. She must, however, go almost 900 miles with her former best friend, Bailey, to a clinic where she can get the treatment without parental authorization due to tight restrictions in her state. The movie shows how the two friends’ road trip is full of laughter, connection, and self-discovery as they overcome difficulties and support one another on a journey that will change their lives. While addressing important subjects, Unpregnant also includes amusing and friendly moments, LGBTQ+ themes, as well as a plot that emphasizes the value of choice and the resilience of female relationships.

6. Looking

Looking centers on the lives and experiences of three gay friends, Patrick, Agustín, and Dom, living and working in contemporary San Francisco. It had a two-season run but got canceled after due to low ratings. Thankfully, after its cancellation, HBO ordered a television film (Looking: The Movie) to act as the show’s finale. Looking portrays the lives of queer men and the relationships they find themselves in – both platonic and romantic – as well as what it means to juggle careers and deal with family. With a star-studded lineup and emotional performances, Looking has become a favorite among queer audiences.

5. The Fallout

Jenna Ortega’s stellar performance as Vada Cavell, a bisexual high schooler, comes into the spotlight. However, The Fallout isn’t only about Vada’s identity. The story follows her as she tries to deal with the severe mental trauma after surviving a school shooting. Its sensitive portrayal of tragedy and coping with grief is superb, and the chemistry between Vada and Mia (played by Maddie Ziegler) is heartfelt and, quite frankly, palpable. Niles Fitch, Julie Bowen, and Shailene Woodley also feature.

4. I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel created and starred in the television drama series I May Destroy You in 2020. Arabella, a young writer who struggles with the effects of a sexual assault and the consequent difficulties in processing trauma, identity, and permission, is the program’s focus. Arabella addresses her experiences and those of her friends in the setting of contemporary relationships, social media, and cultural difficulties as she works on her second novel and manages her personal and professional life. The series explores sensitively and authentically deep and frequently painful subjects, including consent, healing, and the intricacies of modern life.

3. Our Flag Means Death

Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death is unabashedly funny, and yet, still so soft. From the belly laughs, to the fun slices of history, the series is a great ride. Importantly enough, Our Flag Means Death ensures its queer themes are delicately showcased, creating a wonderful juxtaposition of the soft and tough sides of male pirates. Essential themes like the validity of non-binary identities also make this a charming and important watch.

2. Hacks

Starring Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, a renowned stand-up comedian from Las Vegas, and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels, a comedy writer unable to hold a decent job, Hacks tells the story of these two women as their lives intertwine. In season two, the show takes a turn and highlights Ava’s queer identity, but not in a gimmicky way. Her queerness is deftly woven into the story. Without giving too much away, other queer characters also star in this hilarious comedy-drama show.

1. The Other Two

Created by former SNL head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two follows the lives of siblings Cary and Brooke as they try to figure out their lives and careers in the entertainment industry. They also grapple with the feelings that come with their little brother, Chase, finding sudden internet fame. Cary is an aspiring actor, and Brooke is in between jobs. This show is inarguably one of the best comedy shows with its witty lines, ingenious deliveries and impressive celebrity guest stars. It also offers and explores a satirical point of view of the ins and outs of the entertainment industry in quite a remarkable way. Furthermore, the LGBTQ+ themes interwoven into the plot are brilliantly done, making it one of the best Max shows to binge through.