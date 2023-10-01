The 10 best movies like ‘The Proposal’

The Proposal is one of Sandra Bullock’s most iconic roles, making it an equally-iconic romantic comedy. The movie combines the enemies to lovers trope with a fake dating/marriage of convenience situation that turns it into the perfect cocktail. If you’ve watched it so many times you’ve worn out your DVD or your Hulu account is laughing in your face, there’s a chance you’re in need of a new obsession.

We’ve compiled a list of the top ten romantic comedies that you should watch next if The Proposal has been checked off your watch-list.

1. While You Were Sleeping

If Sandra Bullock is what you’re craving, then look no further than While You Were Sleeping. This holiday-adjacent film tells the story of a woman who inadvertently gets herself into a fake dating situation with a man in a coma. It has all the humor and energy that Bullock brings to the table alongside the zany family that is so beloved in The Proposal.

2. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

This awkward, messy teenage version of a fake relationship is nothing short of heartwarming, hilarious, and adorable. While it’s definitely a notch down from The Proposal, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before contains the same cover-up relationship turned romance that everyone knows and loves. The movie features an awkward teenager who kisses a popular lacrosse player to avoid an ex, leading them to start a contractual and mutually beneficial, fake relationship. Even though you feel like you know what will happen, it’s well worth the watch.

3. Pretty Woman

Next to Meg Ryan, Julia Roberts reigns supreme in the land of classic rom-coms, and Pretty Woman is about as good as it gets. Not only does it have the high-power business type entering a fake – but mutually beneficial – relationship, but it also has makeovers, glamour, and the iconic luxury store scene. Prostitute Vivian is hired by businessman Edward to stay with him for a weekend, acting as his date for business luncheons and meetings, and you can probably guess what happens next if you haven’t seen it already.

4. The Hating Game

If your favorite part of The Proposal was the office tension and angry work fights, The Hating Game is the next best thing. In this book adaptation, Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell enter into a workplace rivalry that leads to (duh) romance. Not, of course, before making everyone else in their workplace absolutely miserable with their antics.

5. When Harry Met Sally

Would a rom-com list really be a rom-com list without a couple of Meg Ryan classics? When Harry Met Sally is a years-long stranger to enemies to lovers to strangers to lovers again story. Their cooky dynamic shares a lot of resemblance to Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds’ in The Proposal, and it has enough iconic jokes, moments, and lines to last a lifetime. If you’re any sort of rom-com connoisseur, this is at the top of your must-watch list.

6. You’ve Got Mail

via Warner Bros.

Yet another Meg Ryan Classic, You’ve Got Mail is the epitome of an enemies-to-lovers movie with an amazing twist; the enemies don’t know that they’re falling for each other. Ryan and Tom Hanks write anonymous emails to each other while feuding over her tiny bookstore and his book-selling conglomerate. It has the classic high-power business type who is slowly thawed by the earnest and hilarious goofball, and honestly casting Bullock and Reynolds in the gender-swapped version wouldn’t be a bad idea.

7. Can’t Buy Me Love

Sometimes all you need is a good old-fashioned 80s high school romance, and Can’t Buy Me Love is as classic as it gets. In the movie, the popular cheerleader agrees to pretend to be Patrick Dempsey’s loser character’s (yes, an oxymoron) girlfriend. Naturally, her popularity boosts him up and the pair develop real feelings for each other. Just like The Proposal but without the threat of deportation, and all with the charm of an 80s film.

8. Red, White, & Royal Blue

Image via Prime Video

This relatively new movie checks all the boxes when it comes to fake relationships and loathing turned to love. An adaptation of the 2019 novel, it features the fictitious prince of England and the son of the American president who enters into a fake friendship to solve a public feud. Naturally, that friendship evolves into something more. Much like The Proposal, the relationship between an uptight black cat and a goofy but sarcastic golden retriever is sure to leave you swooning.

9. Pride & Prejudice

This is possibly the ultimate enemies to lovers romance from which all other great romances, like The Proposal, were born. Probably. There’s nothing like impassioned speeches made in 19th Century English and numerous proposals to make any and all romance lovers swoon. And in case you’re worried that an adaptation of an old British novel won’t quench your need for the extremely odd characters often present in classic rom-com, fear not. The likes of Mrs. Bennet and Mr. Collins will have that need well fulfilled.

10. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

This one may be the most similar. Two people that have at least a little distaste for each other, entering a relationship for their own personal gain. While it may not be fake dating, their hearts certainly aren’t in it until they really (accidentally) are. This 2000s classic has everything you could want. Zany friends, fabulous outfits, and Matthew McConaughey. Seriously, what more could you want?

Especially as the weather turns colder, there’s nothing like cozying up with a warm beverage, popcorn, and the perfect rom-com. With such a great new watch list, you hardly have the time not to do that. If you’re ready for your next romance movie marathon, it’s time to get watching.