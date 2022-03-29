The 10 best romantic comedies on Hulu right now

Even the most jaded people have a secret romantic side. It is universal to want to believe in true love. The fact that true love does not always go smoothly makes it humorous, relatable, and fun to watch. Friedrich Nietzsche said “There is always madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.” Which is why romantic comedies make great movies. It is so easy to get swept away in the comedy of the will they/won’t they get together and live happily ever after scenario. It’s so satisfying when all the obstacles to romance are overcome and lovers find each other.

So if you need some love, laughs, and romance in your life try these ten romantic comedies on Hulu for the perfect night in.

The Holiday

The Holiday Trailer

Iris, played by Kate Winslet, and Amanda, played by Cameron Diaz, both need a holiday to get away from their recent respective heartbreaks. The perfect solution is to swap houses and lives during Christmas with Amanda going to the Cotswalds and Iris coming to Los Angeles. During their trips each woman meets new people that remind them that they are in fact the leading lady of their own lives. This Nancy Meyer film originally came out in 2006 and will definitely help restore your faith in love and humanity. As an added bonus, Jude Law looks very sexy performing Mr. Napkin Head.

Hitch

Hitch Trailer

Dating is hard, which is why many men hire Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, played by Will Smith, to help them learn how to successfully woo women. But the successful date doctor fails miserably in using his proven techniques on the beautiful but cynical Sara Melas, played by Eva Mendes. Is Hitch losing his touch? Will Hitch and Sara ever get together? What do women really want? Watch this film to find out. Supporting cast members include Kevin James as one of Hitch’s clients Albert Brennaman and Amber Valletta, as the object of Albert’s affections, Allegra Cole.

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton Trailer

It is so easy to have a Hollywood heartthrob crush but what would happen if you actually got to go on a date with them? That is exactly what happens in Win a Date with Tad Hamilton. When actor Tad Hamilton, played by Josh Duhamel, needs to improve his reputation to save his career, he agrees to participate in a charity competition where the big prize is a date. The winner turns out to be Piggly Wiggly employee Rosalee Futch, played by Kate Bosworth. When she and Tad actually hit it off, a love triangle forms with Rosalee’s friend Pete Monash, who also has feelings for her. See who gets the girl in this romantic comedy.

A Gentleman

A Gentleman Trailer

If you are in the mood for something different, try A Gentleman, a 2017 Bollywood film. A Gentleman has singing and dancing, romance and action. The plot centers around Gaurav, an average guy in Miami who’s life is turned upside down when he runs into his doppelganger, a spy, while on a business trip to Mumbai. Sidharth Malhotra stars in the dual roles of Gaurav Kapoor and Rishi Purohit. Jacqueline Fernandez stars as Kavya Chetwani, Gaurav’s girlfriend. This fun film was written and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Midnight in Paris

Midnight in Paris Trailer

Paris truly is the most romantic city in the world, so watching a film set there is a sure bet. The plot centers around writer Gil Pender, played by Owen Wilson, who is on a trip to Paris with his fiance Inez, played by Rachel McAdams, and stumbles upon a 1920s car that travels back in time, adding an element of fantasy to the film. His midnight trips to 1920s Paris every night help cure his writer’s block and truly see his current romantic relationship might not be the best fit for him. The film poses the question: was the past really better or does nostalgia just make it look that way? Watch this Woody Allen film and decide for yourself.

Sweet Home Alabama

Sweet Home Alabama Trailer

Sweet Home Alabama is not just a 1974 Lynyrd Skynyrd song but also a classic romantic comedy. It proves you can take the woman out of the south but her southern roots run deep. Melanie Carmichael, a successful New York designer, returns home to Alabama to finalize her divorce from her first husband Jake so she can marry her fiance Andrew. But Jake and Melanie’s story is far from over. Reese Witherspoon stars as Melanie, Josh Lucas stars as Jake and Patrick Dempsey stars as Andrew. Watch this Andy Tennant film to see how this love triangle resolves.



Kissing Jessica Stein

Kissing Jessica Stein Trailer

If you are looking for a more indie romantic comedy option, try Kissing Jessica Stein. This 2001 film was based on the play Lipschtick and was written and produced by its stars Jennifer Westfeldt and Heather Juergensen. When late twenty-something Jessica Stein is faced with her brother’s marriage and her best friend starting a family, she worries she may end up all alone. When a personal ad gets her attention by using one of her favorite quotes, Jessica discovers it is in the women seeking women section. Jessica will have to decide if this is something she is open to and wants to pursue. Watch this film directed by Charles Herman-Wurmfeld to find out.

Just Wright

Just Wright Trailer

Queen Latifah and Common star as Leslie Wright and Scott McKnight in this basketball centered romantic comedy. Leslie Wright is a physical therapist and big time basketball fan who gets recruited to help Scott recover from a torn PCL injury by her friend Morgan, who is dating Scott. When Morgan breaks up with Scott, he and Leslie develop feelings for each other. Which is, of course, complicated. Can Leslie help Scott recover both physically and romantically? Watch this Sanaa Hamri film to find out.

Date Night

Date Night Trailer

It is important to date your spouse and every once in a while do something extra special. That is exactly the premise behind the movie Date Night. Phil and Claire Foster, played by Steve Carell and Tina Fey, are tired of their boring routine and go out for a nice, trendy dinner in Manhattan to shake things up. When Phil cannot get a table, they steal another couple’s no show reservation. It turns out that the Tripplehorns were involved in some shady dealings and date night turns into a grand adventure. Well Phil… you did want something out of the ordinary. Get in on the action by watching this film.

The Sunlit Night

The Sunlit Night Trailer

Another indie romantic comedy option is The Sunlight Night. It is based on the novel of the same name by Rebecca Dinerstein Knight, who also wrote the screenplay. It follows American painter Frances, played by Jenny Slate, who after breaking up with her boyfriend and reeling from the divorce of her parents and impending marriage of her sister, goes to Norway to find herself. While in Norway, she meets Yasha, played by Alex Sharp, who is in Norway to bury his father. In the land of continuous sunlight, these two people connect and help each other grow. David Wnendt directs.

Romantic comedies are a great way to escape and believe in the power of love and human connection again. The ten movies on this list will help you do just that.