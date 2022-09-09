The 10 forgotten and overlooked horror films to spice up your fall playlists

Fall is the perfect time of the year to enjoy a creepy horror movie. However, sometimes you can easily slip into a groove, rewatching the same films every year. But, if you want to expand your horizons this fall, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. There are plenty of unique, creative, and overlooked horror films available. From irregular experiences to clever twists on classic formats, the genre has something for everyone.

So, here are some lesser-known films that are perfect additions to your fall playlist.

1. Night Of The Comet

Released in 1984 and directed by Thom Eberhardt, Night Of The Comet starts with the Earth passing through the tail of a strange comet, causing most of the population to turn into zombies. However, sisters Reggie Belmont and Sam Belmont survive due to spending the night in metal-lined rooms. So, the pair head out to find other survivors and work out what happened.

This film is a total cult classic, and it’s easy to see why, as it presents a unique twist on the classic zombie formula, most notably by having two female leads. While the film has dated, it’s also improved with age. Because it now feels so quintessentially ’80s that it has a load of retro charm on top of its already fantastic writing.

2. The Wailing

Written and directed by Na Hong-jin, The Wailing was launched in South Korea in 2016. It follows Oh Seong-bok and Jong-goo, two police officers who become embroiled in a strange, seemingly supernatural case when a local woman is found to have killed several family members after encountering a strange man from out of town. As the two investigate more, the crime becomes stranger and even more harrowing, forcing them to confront their deepest fears to save themselves.

Highly atmospheric, deeply disturbing, and full of mystery, The Wailing is the perfect mix of horror and thriller. It will keep you on the edge of your seat for the entire run time.

3. Tourist Trap

1979’s Tourist Trap is a slasher film directed by David Schmoeller. It follows a group of friends on a road trip. This group ends up at the titular tourist trap, a run-down museum off the side of the highway, and soon finds themselves hunted down by a group of evil mannequins who seem to have telekinetic powers.

A fun slasher film that has held up surprisingly well, Tourist Trap is packed full of fun concepts and engaging scares.

4. Censor

Directed by Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor is a 2021 horror film set in the mid-80s during England’s “video nasty” period where British censors heavily cracked down on horror films. It follows Enid Baines, a censor who works at the British Board of Film Classification. Enid is a stickler for detail and loves to make sure bad films don’t slip through the cracks. However, when she is shown a movie starring an actress who looks like her missing sister, Enid’s life starts to unravel as she falls into obsession.

Stunningly suspenseful and delightfully meta, Censor takes a unique look at a fascinating time in British media history.

5. Helter Skelter

Based on the manga written and illustrated by Kyoko Okazaki, Helter Skelter was directed by Mika Ninagawa. It follows Liliko Hirukoma, a supermodel who goes through loads of surgery to get the perfect body. However, when Liliko’s body starts to have issues, she becomes increasingly erratic. At the same time, an inspector investigates a series of strange deaths and organ thefts, leading them to suspect that the procedures done to Liliko may be hiding a dark secret.

Helter Skelter blends vivid and colorful visuals with a dark story that perfectly captures the anxiety of trying to look good while also satirizing the beauty industry.

6. Session 9

Directed by Brad Anderson and released in 2001, this film follows a group of asbestos removal technicians tasked with removing the asbestos from an abandoned psychiatric hospital. However, this job gets complex when the boss promises that the task can be done in one week despite the crew insisting it will take three weeks.

However, when the group finds a series of old therapy tapes hidden in the hospital, things take a strange and terrifying turn. Claustrophobic, tense, and dark, Session 9 is a unique twist on the classic abandoned building formula.

7. Pontypool

A Canadian horror film from 2008, Pontypool puts a fresh twist on the zombie movie formula. It follows Grant Mazzy, a shock-jock who works for a local radio station. However, one day while he is broadcasting, he learns that strange events are happening in the area and that the English language may be causing people to turn into monsters.

Unique, tense, and clever Pontypool is a movie that defies easy categorization and is all the better for it. It is the perfect film for those looking to try something new.

8. Kwaidan

This 1965 horror-anthology film was directed by Masaki Kobayashi and inspired by several classic Japanese ghost stories. The film consists of four non-connected stories. These stories are named: The Black Hair, The Woman of the Snow, Hoichi the Earless, and In a Cup of Tea.

While these stories may not be as intense as some modern horror films, Kwaidan stands out because of its visuals. It is a visually stunning film that makes startling use of color, and each short is overflowing with atmosphere. Making this the perfect movie for those who like their scares a little more old-school.

9. Bubba Ho-Tep

This horror comedy follows a man living in a retirement home. This man claims to be Elvis Presley, despite the nurses insisting he is delusional. However, his quiet restrained life soon gets ruined when an ancient Egyptian mummy dressed like a cowboy attacks the retirement home and begins to devour the souls of the retirement home’s residents. Forcing Elvis and his friend Jack to fight back.

A hilariously surreal take on the classic monster movie Bubba Ho-Tep pushes the boundaries of what horror can do. And even better, Elvis is played by Bruce Campbell, meaning this film has a tremendous campy charm.

10. The Happiness of the Katakuris

The Happiness of the Katakuris is a horror musical hybrid. While this combo might seem strange on paper, it starts to make a lot more sense when you realize that this film was directed by the legendary Takashi Miike; a director known for his love of gore and rampant creativity.

The film follows the Katakuris, a family of utter failures. When Jinpei gets fired, the family uses his redundancy pay to buy a massive home near Mt. Fuji built on an old garbage dump. They plan to open a hotel in the building, but when their first guest dies, they quickly end up in a strange situation.

The Happiness of the Katakuris is a one-of-a-kind film that all cinema fans should watch. Even if you’re not a horror fan, you can’t help but be impressed by how many boundaries this film pushes.