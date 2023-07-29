The 10 highest-grossing Dwayne Johnson movies

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s efforts to aid its members during the current actor’s strike are admirable. The organization reached out to 2,700 of the union’s highest-earning actors, bringing up the financial difficulties many members may face due to the work stoppage. What happened next is nothing short of remarkable: it has emerged that the Hollywood heavyweight Dwayne Johnson has made a genuinely historic contribution to this cause. Courtney B. Vance, the president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, recently revealed to Variety how Johnson’s seven-figure donation can make a significant difference in the lives of countless actors.

Amid the buzz surrounding Dwayne Johnson’s recent philanthropic endeavor, the exact figure of his generous donation remains shrouded in secrecy. However, There’s no doubting the charismatic actor’s lasting impact on the glittering world of Hollywood, courtesy of his string of blockbuster triumphs. His films can reach a bigger audience and become financial hits because of his universal appeal. See which of Dwayne Johnson’s movies made the most money at the box office.

10. The Mummy Returns (435 million)

Directed by Stephen Sommers, The Mummy Returns is an action horror sequel to Sommers’s 1999 film The Mummy. In one of his earliest film appearances, Dwayne Johnson portrays the Scorpion King, a terrifying warrior who traded his soul to Anubis for an unstoppable army. Viewers are reunited with Brendan Fraser’s Rick O’Connell and Rachel Weisz’s Evelyn Carnahan, who are now married and have an adventurous son named Alex (Freddie Boath). The second film picks up eight years after the first, in 1933.

Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), the mummy the O’Connell family defeated in the first film, is mistakenly brought back to life by the O’Connells during an exploration. The resurrected Scorpion King, meantime, is planning to lead an army of Anubis to take the planet. The O’Connell family is trying to stop Imhotep from using the Scorpion King and his army to take over the world, while Imhotep is trying to do the same to stop the O’Connell family from destroying him. Although it received mixed reviews, The Mummy Returns was a huge financial success.

9. San Andreas ($474 million)

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, and Alexandra Daddario, San Andreas is a disaster film directed by Brad Peyton. Johnson plays Ray Gaines, an experienced helicopter rescue pilot for the Los Angeles Fire Department who has a tangled personal life. He and his wife, Emma (played by Carla Gugino), have grown apart, and he must now deal with the upcoming divorce and the loss of one of their daughters in a fatal accident. The plot heats up when the biggest earthquake ever recorded is set off by the San Andreas Fault.

Ray Gaines reacts quickly to the crisis and takes action to protect his loved ones. He sets out on a dangerous quest to save his family after learning that his wife is in Los Angeles and their daughter, Blake (Alexandra Daddario), is in San Francisco. The movie made over $470 million at the box office. Some commended the picture for its innovative use of visual effects and Johnson’s performance, while others panned it for following a tried-and-true plot. But there’s no denying that San Andreas delivers an exciting moviegoing experience that will have you on the edge of your seat.

8. Fast Five ($626.1 million)

The fifth Fast & Furious franchise film, Fast Five, directed by Justin Lin, was a drastic departure in tone and theme for the series, which had previously focused on street racing in favor of robbery and action-oriented stories. This update revitalized the franchise and increased its shelf life. The film follows series regulars Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) attempting to evade the cops after breaking Dom out of custody. They travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where they scheme their final job: robbing crooked millionaire Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) of $100 million.

The addition of Dwayne Johnson was a significant plot point in Fast Five. Johnson portrays Luke Hobbs, a tenacious Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) agent entrusted with catching Toretto and O’Conner. Johnson’s presence and charisma made him a great antagonist for the franchise’s protagonists, who now had someone to challenge them truly. Fast Five was a commercial success, generating more than $626 million globally. It got positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, who complimented its action sequences, heist themes, and Johnson’s inclusion in the cast.

7. Moana ($682.6 million)

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated feature, Moana, is a gorgeously realized story with roots in Polynesian mythology and tradition. The film was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, two veteran Disney filmmakers responsible for such beloved films as The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. The story revolves around Moana, the headstrong and self-reliant daughter of a Polynesian village chief. The ocean itself tasks her with returning the stolen heart of Te Fiti to the goddess it belongs to. She sets off across the Pacific on an epic trip, driven by her resolve and her grandmother’s teachings, to find the answers to her questions.

Dwayne Johnson voices the demigod Maui. Maui is a hero of men and a shapeshifting demigod of the wind and water. He’s also the one who first wins Te Fiti’s love, which sets the movie in motion. Maui is arrogant and self-centered at the film’s beginning, but by the end of his adventure with Moana, he has learned the value of considering others. Critics applauded the film’s innovative presentation of Polynesian culture and its animation, voice acting, characters, and musical score. Moana‘s positive reception from audiences resulted in a global gross of more than $682 million.

6. Hobbs & Shaw ($760.7 million)

The 2019 action movie Hobbs & Shaw is a Fast & Furious series spin-off. The film, directed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce, follows Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), two characters from the original series who have been at odds but who must now work together to defeat a common enemy. Luke Hobbs works for the Diplomatic Security Service, and Deckard Shaw is a former member of the elite British military. Despite their mutual animosity, they come together when the Earth is threatened by a cyber-genetically enhanced villain named Brixton Lore (Idris Elba).

Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby), an MI6 spy and Deckard’s sister, gets infected with the virus and is mercilessly pursued by Brixton. The comedy in the film stems mainly from the contrast and tension between the two leads, who have strikingly different personalities and approaches to life but also unmistakable chemistry. Critics and moviegoers enjoyed Hobbs & Shaw for its entertaining story, strong performances from Johnson and Statham, and thrilling action set pieces.

5. Fast and Furious 6 ($788.7 million)

The returning cast of Fast & Furious 6 included fan favorites like Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster. The story continues from Fast Five, with Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner, and the rest of the group basking in the afterglow of their successful Rio de Janeiro heist. However, their tranquility is shattered when DSS agent Luke Hobbs (played by Dwayne Johnson) approaches Toretto with a fresh task.

Owen Shaw’s (Luke Evans) highly competent mercenary crew is spreading havoc in 12 countries using tactics frighteningly identical to those used by Toretto’s team. One surprising development in Fast & Furious 6 is the reappearance of Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Toretto’s ex-girlfriend, whom he thought was dead. After learning that she has amnesia and is working with Shaw’s squad, Toretto has a very personal investment in this operation. With a worldwide total of over $788 million, Fast & Furious 6 was a financial success.

4. Jumanji: The Next Level ($801.7 million)

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: The Next Level is the 2019 sequel to the critically acclaimed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Many of the film’s previous stars, including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, return for this sequel; others, like Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Awkwafina, also make appearances. Spencer, Martha, Fridge, and Bethany, the same friends from Welcome to the Jungle, return to The The Next Level to save Spencer, who has kept the game’s pieces and is drawn back in.

The game malfunctions this time, though, and they can’t select their avatars, leading to some hilarious role reversals. Spencer’s grandfather Eddie (Danny DeVito), and an old friend named Milo (Danny Glover) are also drawn into the game, raising the stakes. Johnson and Hart’s impersonations of Danny DeVito and Donald Glover’s characters provide much of the film’s comedy. The sequel made over $800 million at the box office. Critics and moviegoers alike complimented the film’s wit, action, and cast performances, especially the relationship between the film’s leads.

3. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($995.3 million)

Sequel to the 1995 film Jumanji, also based on the Chris Van Allsburg children’s book of the same name, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is an action-adventure comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. The film introduced a new generation to the beloved game Jumanji in a fresh and modern way. Instead of the board game from the original, this film reinvents Jumanji as a virtual game that immerses its participants in its world. Dwayne Johnson plays Spencer’s archaeologist alter ego, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, who is fierce and unafraid.

Fridge is recast as Kevin Hart’s Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, a biologist and weapons expert who now serves as Fridge’s sidekick. In her transformation, Martha becomes the commando and martial arts specialist Ruby Roundhouse, played by Karen Gillan. At the same time, Bethany transforms into the cartographer and cryptographer Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon (Jack Black), a far cry from her typical self-centered, popular-girl demeanor. With almost $1 billion in box office receipts worldwide, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a huge financial success, revitalizing the Jumanji franchise.

2. The Fate of the Furious ($1,236 billion)

In The Fate of the Furious, also known as Fast & Furious 8, we see performances from an ensemble cast including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Scott Eastwood, and Charlize Theron, among others. The group must contend with a different foe than in previous films. Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), the series’ protagonist and a staunch advocate of family values, abruptly betrays his group on a mission.

A prominent cyberterrorist named Cipher (Charlize Theron) has something on Dom and is using it to blackmail him into helping her with her objectives. This film differs from the others in the series since it focuses on betrayal and tests the crew’s loyalty. Following Dom’s betrayal, the team must work with Dom’s archenemy Deckard Shaw to defeat Cipher and bring their leader back into the fold. The Fate of the Furious made over $1.2 billion at the box office.

1. Furious 7 ($1.515 billion)

Storyline-wise, Furious 7 follows directly after Fast & Furious 6. After defeating Owen Shaw, the group returns to their regular lives in the United States. But Owen’s older brother Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) is out for revenge on Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew for what they did to his brother. Dwayne Johnson returns as Luke Hobbs, now an ally to Dominic Toretto’s crew. Hobbs and Deckard Shaw’s early battle scene is one of the film’s highlights. Shaw outmaneuvers Hobbs, causing him to fall heavily and sustain injuries that keep him out of action for most of the film.

Tragically, Furious 7 would be Paul Walker’s last picture before his untimely death in a car accident. The film honored Walker’s work on the franchise by giving his character, Brian O’Conner, an emotional sendoff that viewers well received. The concluding scene, set to the song “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, is one of the most moving in the franchise’s history. Furious 7 quickly became one of the highest-grossing movies ever, earning over $1.5 billion worldwide.