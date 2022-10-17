Horror movies are increasingly big business. For decades, they’ve been imaginative springboards for outstanding talents in front and behind the camera. The genre is famous for bringing massive returns for a relatively low investment. It’s a reputation that key innovators in the space, like producer Jason Blum and director James Wan, have built on with recent successful horror franchises.

The 20 top-grossing horror movies have made over $300 million, with a quarter of those in the past five years. It’s not as if most horror budgets are spent on red paint or spray-painting $2.50 William Shatner masks, either. The below list of the 10 most profitable horror movies covers a range of subgenres, from supernatural to slasher.

10. The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist was a brilliantly controversial movie, with stories around its production, a supposed curse, and a convoluted selection of contradictory sequels still raging. With a budget of $12 million and a worldwide box-office of $428 million, the returns on The Exorcist were incredible. Along the way, this William Friedkin-directed movie kick-started modern horror in terms of technology, sensation, and audience numbers, ending the gothic horror reign of Universal Studios and Hammer Horror. This list wouldn’t be the same without it.

9. Psycho (1960)

Psycho is famous for far more than its box office haul; the film it’s also arguably the biggest hit of director Alfred Hitchcock’s extensive career, making $32 million worldwide on a budget of $806,947. This proto-slasher is an influential thriller-horror that captured the imagination even more than other Hitchcock movies. In particular, it forged a link between its score from maestro Bernard Herrmann and its visuals. Hitchcock deliberately chose to shoot in black and white, and that infamous shower scene wouldn’t be quite the same in color.

8. Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Impressively, Paranormal Activity 3 is the only sequel on this list, raking in $207 million worldwide on a budget of $5 milliom. Paramount Activity was the first bonafide franchise on the books of Blumhouse Productions, a production company that supports directors’ creative visions with tremendously successful small-budget productions. This third installment took a leap bringing in Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the directors of movie sensation Catfish.

7. Get Out (2017)

All horror fans know that Get Out should have nabbed the Best Picture award at the Academy Awards. Jordan Peele’s feature directorial debut was a lean production that scared up $252 million at the box-office from a budget of $5 million. It was also a film that brought social and political relevance back to horror and placed it in the unsuspecting location of Upstate New York. It was also another of Blumhouse’s budgetary revelations.

6. Insidious (2010)

Insidious isn’t the only James Wan movie on this list. Co-written and produced alongside fellow Australian filmmaker Leigh Whannell, Insidious is another example of how the pair have been vital to the low-budget resurgence of horror in the 21st century, with the film making $99.9 million on a budget of $1.5 million. Insidious was a reaction to their success with Saw, deliberately retreating from torture violence to more traditional and creeping horror. The lean result launched a new franchise that lived up to its name.

5. Saw (2004)

Saw set a model not seen since the highs of 1950s and 1960s horror, with audiences setting an annual date for their horror catch-up with twisted killer Jigsaw (Tobin Bell). Created by director James Wan and producer/star Leigh Whannell, Saw is a tightly plotted and twisty original that stands on its own. Few horror movies have realized their concept so perfectly and audiences responded in droves, with the film making $103.9 million on a budget of $1.2 million. The Saw franchise became incredibly convoluted, yet subsequent sequels continued to make a killing at the box-office.

4. Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th seized on the new potential of slashers unleashed by John Carpenter’s Halloween. Its concept and name were suitably contrived to meet the idea. For people familiar with the bulking slasher presence of Jason Voorhees from the sprawling franchise that followed, the first Friday the 13th is a twisty and mysterious debut, making $59.8 million from a very modest budget of $500,000. Its box office success would set up 11 sequels, a game, and some impressively complex rights issues.

3. Halloween (1978)

With Halloween, director John Carpenter fused the components of slashers to create the subgenre we all know so well today. Halloween proved just how much horror audiences love slasher films, making $70.3 million on a budget of $325,000 which is a phenomenal return on investment. You could buy over 23 million William Shatner masks with the money Halloween took at the box office. The franchise still proved to be a money-maker 40 years later when the 2018 reset made over 25 times its production budget.

2. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project became the poster movie for horror-minded bean counters. This was understandable, given that the found-footage horror thriller made $248 million worldwide on a budget of $600,000. 1999 was a brilliant year for cinema and notable for horror. The Sixth Sense was the year’s second biggest hit, taking $672.8 million on a luxurious $40 million budget, but Blair Witch was the real news. Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez’s horror unleashed ‘found footage’ on us all. What’s notable on this list is that it failed to build a franchise from its buzz.

1. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Budget: $450,000

Worldwide box office: $194 million

Return on investment: 43,052%

The initial production budget for Paranormal Activity was a lean $15,000. Then a Miramax exec, Jason Blum, gave Oren Peli’s vision the vote of confidence it needed, and the rest was box office history, with the film making $194 million on an overall budget of $450,000. If it weren’t for the post-production costs before its wider release in 2009, Paranormal Activity would be scaring off all competition with three times that incredible return. Paranormal Activity isn’t just the most profitable horror movie of all time. Thanks to its simple title and devilishly good marketing campaign, it has the greatest return of any movie ever.



