Some of these you have to see to believe.

People are using AI photo-generating tools to craft disastrously convincing Disney movie posters that seem so real it’s almost hard to believe they’re not.

Some are convincing, some are downright distasteful, but all of them, dear reader, are 100 percent fake. For the sake of both shedding light on the sheer absurdity of what AI can do and dispelling rumors that should never have become rumors in the first place, we’ve compiled a list of the most convincing AI-generated movie posters currently making their rounds on the web.

As more and more people use AI, and as we as a society acclimate to this rise in technology, it’s never been more important to dispel rumors at the root, lest Walt Disney be visited by a mob of angry protestors furious over a movie the studio isn’t actually making.

Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest

A refreshing spin on all the otherwise horrifying hot takes in here, a live-action Fern Gully movie starring Zendeya would be a breath of fresh air. I’m here for it. But alas, it’s not happening.

Trail Blazers

I searched up, “Disney Pixar movie poster about the Portland trailblazers” onto Bing Image Creator and this is what popped up:



Who’s watching? 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/7Sr9cLfHQ9 — Blazer Enthusiast (@BlazeEnthusiast) October 11, 2023

I don’t know what kind of animal the “Blizer” in red is supposed to be, but I want to find out. This could either be Space Jam‘s rival or its long-lost, distant, incestual cousin. Either way, the poster ain’t half bad. If you pretend not to notice the gibberish at the top, that is.

Teeth

Trying to use Bing to make a Pixar poster version of the 2007 movie teeth, but it can’t quite get it right pic.twitter.com/AWo24pAszw — im with Palestine. (@musicmihoyminoy) October 7, 2023

An animated poster based on the 2007 horror movie Teeth feels exactly like something that would come out of the Pixar-adjacent studio Pisar. I can’t tell whether a walking, talking, smiling tooth is terrifying or cute. It’s those slightly crooked eyes that keep me on the fence.

Disenely

I ask the ai to make a team fortress 2 movie poster made by Disney.



I'm loosing my shit rn#TeamFortress2 #BingAI pic.twitter.com/PCWgZudL5M — Tainted kiki (@TaintedKiki) October 11, 2023

Based on the title alone, you’d have no idea Disenely (whatever that is) is about a Team Fortress 2 squad, but hey, it’s almost believable if you overlook the wonky eyes, smudged features, and the notion that Micky Mouse would ever hold a gun.

Among Us

NO WAY ITS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/nf5sciMMbr — Everything Out Of Context (@EverythingOOC) October 13, 2023

This one was so believable and gained so much traction (8 million views) that X/Twitter had to put a fact-checking banner at the bottom stating it was, indeed, generated using AI.

Crystal Cavverrns

Generating new Disney posters is easy with AI, learn how https://t.co/fpjxChtg5q pic.twitter.com/OgYKVvuJAJ — Andres Vilariño (@andresvilarino) October 16, 2023

I guess this one looks cool if you mind a movie that spells caverns four different ways, each wrong.

Chalino

Joder esto es cine, gracias Disney 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/w7J93NNhRf — BVIP 🎮💎 (@SoyBvip) October 9, 2023

Inarguably convincing, Chalino highlights the early life of Chalino Sánchez, a 20th-century narcocorrido singer considered to be one of the pioneers of Mexican music. That is, if it was real.

‘Caust

There’s no need to belabor the point here. This awful aim at a joke is what’s the problem with AI. No, this is not real, nor will it ever be.

Two Girls One Cup

Promocional de la proxima pelicula de Disney: Two Girls one cup, basada en el video viral de los 2000's. pic.twitter.com/kwU2UHJA9I — Tio Tibu (@tio_tibu) September 25, 2023

Never in a million years did I think I would type out the words Two Girls One Cup in a work setting, let alone see it written out on an animated movie poster, but here we are. This movie poster bearing the title of the widely known adult film video is one part funny and three parts disturbing, especially given the young features of these women. Again, these kinds of posters just highlight what’s wrong with AI. You say lighten up, I say get a life.

Sqar

Having fun with the AI today making pixar movie posters. Night of the Living Squirrels won because it would not let me do Corgis or Aussies vs Squirrels. Not sure why but bing kept giving me the "violates policy" warning when I tried. pic.twitter.com/PnNFbujRi5 — Meat Popcicle 🪁 (@Meat_Popcicle) October 11, 2023

Brought to you by the creators of Teeth, Pizar Studios’ Sqar will have you ruing the day you ever thought squirrels were cute. But don’t worry, they can still be cute if you deem it so, as this poster, like all the ones on this list, is good and fake.

There are dozens upon dozens of posters like these on the web, some far more salacious, dangerous, and distasteful than these. We won’t post them here for the sake of not promoting, but just know they are — you guessed — fake.