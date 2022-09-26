The 12 best horror movies on Tubi

Tubi is one of the most fascinating streaming platforms currently active. Tubi’s ad-supported model means the platform is a great way to dip your toes into a genre you’re not experienced with. And, thanks to its deals with several small and boutique labels, it has a surprisingly deep catalog. This is especially true with horror films – as Tubi has everything from legendary films to cult classics and newer indie hits.

But if you’re not sure where to start, here are 12 of Tubi’s best horror movies that will give you the chills.

12. Black Rat

Directed by Kenta Fukasaku, Black Rat landed in 2010. This slasher movie follows a group of regular but dysfunctional students. These students get invited to a classroom in the middle of the night. However, the invite says it’s from a student who killed herself over a month ago. But, when a figure in a rat mask starts to kill the students, they must work out what is going on and come to terms with their part in their friend’s suicide.

Highly atmospheric and pulse-pounding, Black Rat is a fun modern take on the slasher genre that will keep you guessing.

11. Elvira’s Haunted Hills

Elvira is the patron saint of Halloween. Making her debut in 1981, the horror host has become a cult legend who still entertains horror fans today. 2001’s Elvira’s Haunted Hills is her second theatrical outing. And it showcases the comedy style that made Elvira into a horror legend.

A parody of classic horror films, the movie sees Elvira get lost on the way to Paris, forcing her to stay at Castle Hellsubus, where things soon take a turn for the spooky. Packed full of bawdy laughs, Elvira’s Haunted Hills is perfect for people who want a seasonal movie that’s funny but not scary.

10. Train To Busan

Train To Busan is a modern classic of both the horror genre and cinema in general. This South Korean film landed in 2016. It was directed by Yeon Sang-ho and featured Gong Yoo in the lead role.

When a zombie outbreak sweeps across the country, a group of people on a train heading to Busan must do anything they can to survive. However, the group’s issues frequently cause problems, forcing them to confront their humanity and the monsters sitting beyond the door. A true masterpiece, Train To Busan is a must-watch film for anyone interested in horror.

9. Phantasm

Phantasm has a reputation in the horror community, and it’s easy to see why. While the film’s four sequels did suffer from a legendary case of diminishing returns, the first film, 1979’s Phantasm, is a fun stand-alone movie.

When Mike’s brother dies, Mike thinks something is up. Especially when he sees a tall man steal the coffin away after the funeral. However, the more Mike investigates, the weirder things get, especially when he learns that the Tall Man might not be a simple specter. A really unique ride, Phantasm is a fun slice of late ’70s sci-fi horror.

8. Hell House LLC

Haunted houses are big business these days, with every major city having at least one haunt running within it. Hell House LLC focuses on the people behind these haunts and makes them take the scares rather than dish them out.

First released in 2015, this film is shot like a documentary, following the Hell House team as they try to set up a haunt in the Abaddon Hotel, only for things to take a sinister twist. A neat twist on several classic horror genres and tropes. Hell House LLC is a fun ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat the whole time.

7. The Hills Have Eyes

Written, directed, and edited by Wes Craven, 1977’s The Hills Have Eyes is an often overlooked horror film. And while there have been attempts to remake the movie, none of the remakes have captured what made the original work so well.

The movie follows a family stuck in a rural area after their car breaks down. However, while stuck, they get hunted down by a strange group of people who will stop at nothing to get their prey. An exciting thriller, The Hills Have Eyes has aged in all the ways you would expect, but it still delivers some great scares.

6. Teeth

When it was released in 2007, Teeth was very controversial. But over time, the film has garnered a dedicated fanbase who adore the film’s satirical nature.

Written and directed by Mitchell Lichtenstein, Teeth follows Dawn O’Keefe, a young girl. Dawn is the spokesperson for a Christian abstinence group. However, after developing a crush on a boy, Dawn learns she has vagina dentata. This sends Dawn into a tailspin as she tries to work out what this means and tries to find a solution to her deadly problem.

A feminist take on classic horror tropes, Teeth is a unique film that treads new ground within the horror genre.

5. Suspiria

1977’s Suspiria is a cult classic. Directed by the legendary Dario Argento, this film pushes the boundaries of the medium. The movie follows Suzy Bannion, an American girl who goes to a prestigious ballet school in Germany. However, when she arrives at the school, she learns that everything is not what it seems.

Argento’s signature style shines here, and this film blends the horrific and the surreal to incredible effect, making it a unique experience.

4. Repo! The Genetic Opera

There are very few horror musicals, but Repo! The Genetic Opera shows that there really should be more. This cult classic landed in 2008 and has maintained a sizable fanbase since. The movie is set in the dystopian future of 2056. In this world, GeneCo provides organ transplants on a payment plan, but if you miss a payment, your organs get repossessed by Repo Men. However, when Rotti Largo, the head of GeneCo, tries to work out who will inherit the company, things get chaotic as his children start to fight among themselves.

Featuring a stunning performance by Anthony Head and some really catchy songs, Repo! The Genetic Opera is a great experience and the perfect Halloween party film.

3. The Babadook

2014’s The Babadook has cemented itself as a modern horror classic. So, if you’ve not seen it yet, now is the perfect time to watch it. Written and directed by Jennifer Kent, the film follows Amelia Vanek, a stressed widow raising her son Samuel without support. However, Samual soon becomes fixated on a monster called The Babadook, and according to a picture book he has, the Babadook torments those who become aware of its existence.

While she doesn’t believe it at first, Jennifer soon finds odd things happening around her house, forcing her to confront her fears and work out what is happening. Packed with atmosphere and inventive scares, The Babadook is an excellent slice of domestic terror.

2. The Changeling

The Changeling is a frequently overlooked horror film. Hitting screens in 1980, the movie was directed by Peter Medak. The story follows John Russell. Russell moves from New York to Seattle, hoping to escape the trauma caused by the death of his wife. However, the historic mansion he decides to rent has a dark secret. Soon, Russell must deal with unexplained events that may link to the house’s history. A spooky film that laid a foundation that many other movies have built on, The Changeling holds up really well despite its age, and it’s perfect for viewers who want a more psychological horror movie.

1. Terrifier

2016’s Terrifier is a modern cult classic that launched one of horror’s newest icons in the form of Art the Clown. Terrifier is a slasher film that follows three women as they get hunted down by Art on Halloween night. Taking the slasher format and turning it up to eleven, Terrifier is a gore-packed romp that constantly subverts expectations, so you’ll never know what will happen, making this a slasher film for the modern age.

If you’ve got the stomach for it, then Terrifier is a must-watch Halloween movie.