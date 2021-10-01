12 Horror Movies And Shows To Kick Off October Weekend With

With a pandemic-inspired surge of streaming services available in recent years and the gradual but promising comeback of movies released in theaters in recent months, the amount of horror and horror-adjacent movies and TV shows available during the spooky season is absolutely staggering.

No less than 12 titles will be available on various platforms for horror fans this weekend alone, as Bloody Disgusting pointed out.

Among the roundup is the Sony blockbuster Venom: Let There Be Carnage coming to theaters, the return of Eli Roth’s AMC documentary series FearFest and two new Blumhouse movies on Amazon Prime Video as part of their yearly Welcome To Blumhouse movie series. And those are just the titles coming out today. Check out the entire list down below:

Friday October 1st

Venom: Let There Be Carnage — Movie theaters

Titane — Movie theaters

The Addams Family 2 — Movie theaters and Premium VOD

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales — Disney Plus special

Welcome to the Blumhouse’s Black as Night — Amazon Prime Video

Welcome to the Blumhouse’s Bingo Hell — Amazon Prime Video

Coming Home in the Dark — Movie theaters and VOD

While We Sleep — VOD

Witch Hunt — Movie theaters, digital and VOD

Eli Roth’s FearFest — AMC documentary series season 3 premiere

Saturday October 2nd

The Haunted Museum — Discovery Plus short horror film

Sunday October 3rd

The Walking Dead: World Beyond — AMC series season premiere

