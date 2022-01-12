The 3rd film in one of the worst franchises ever finds inexplicable streaming success

When it comes to naming the worst multi-film series to ever be adapted from a string of novels, some fans may plump for The Twilight Saga, while others believe that the dishonor should go to Fifty Shades. However, in terms of nothing but how horrendous the reviews have been, it’s hard to look past the After franchise.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin star as a promising student and brooding bad boy respectively, which is essentially the entire setup for a story that’s spanned a trio of terrible installments and counting. The opener set the benchmark on Rotten Tomatoes with an 18% score, before sequel After We Collided landed an even worse 13%.

That isn’t a patch on last year’s After We Fell, though, which wound up with a big fat 0% on the aggregation site. And yet, the combined box office takings so far run to over $140 million, so there’s clearly a sizeable fanbase out there desperate to see more. Terrifyingly, that’s exactly what they’re going to get.

After Ever Happy, a title that makes absolutely no sense whatsoever was shot back-to-back with After We Fell, and it penciled in for release in September of this year. As for the latter, it’s become a multi-platform streaming sensation as per FlixPatrol, having cracked Amazon’s Top 20 most-watched list, while it’s also charted on iTunes and Google Play Movies for good measure.