From the eye-catching firework festivals to dozens of American-themed desserts, the 4th of July is undoubtedly the most patriotic day of the year. And yet, a hearty dose of horror excellence is the perfect way to wash down those iconic summer nights.

Of course, with such a large stretch of horror movies taking place during the summer months (as well as a plethora of them being released as summer blockbusters over the years), it makes perfect sense to combine stars and stripes with bloody massacres. And while the familiar formula for movies with the 4th of July setting famously include fun-filled activities, fireworks, and delicious recipes at barbecues, the horror realm brilliantly adds a twist to those well-known concepts and delivers an unforgettable cinematic experience.

So before it’s time to eat a handful of juicy burgers and light an array of sparklers, let’s dive in and explore the 5 best horror movies to watch on the 4th of July this year.

Uncle Sam (1996)

Part of what makes ‘90s horror movies so special is the director’s ability to present such a campy, fun-filled adventure — which is exactly what can be said about 1996’s Uncle Sam. Based on the title itself, yes, you guessed it — the spooky project centers around a patriotic killer dressed up as Uncle Sam. Out of all the horror gems crafted on this list, there’s definitely no denying that this slasher spectacle is one of the best horror movies to watch on the American holiday this year.

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

First up on the list is one of the best entries in the eye-catching Purge franchise, which also happens to incorporate the traditional 4th of July themes — including stars, stripes, elections, and complete political mayhem. And while the first Purge is undoubtedly the best movie in the film series and technically kicks off the evil political warfare of the annual Purge itself, Election Year simply harbors that patriotic feel that can only be felt the best during the first week of July.

Get Out (2017)

On the surface level, Jordan Peele’s directorial masterpiece might not appear as the typical horror film set around the 4th of July, but there’s simply no denying that watching the movie on the patriotic holiday certainly makes sense. While focusing on a Black man being introduced to the family of his white girlfriend, Peele brilliantly incorporates typical summer themes, including a crowded cookout/auction and the family’s property draped in U.S. decorum. Its summertime atmosphere also presents the perfect movie to add to the watchlist after setting off the final fireworks of the night.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

When it comes to knockout summer slashers, it’s absolutely hard to discount the cultural significance of Jim Gillespie’s I Know What You Did Last Summer. With a script penned by horror legend Kevin Williamson, the slasher extravaganza centers around a group of friends targeted by a vengeful killer. From its unforgettable performances and divine summer setting to its scintillating cast of characters (including one of the best final girls), IKWYDLS is one of the best horror flicks to enjoy for the holiday this year.

Jaws (1975)

Was there ever any actual doubt? From the brilliant mind of Steven Spielberg, the ‘70s blockbuster focuses on a maniacal great white shark that targets beachgoers and terrorizes an entire town of folks during the summer heat. And while the film might not boast the traditional lineup of 4th of July tropes, it’s easily the best summer horror movie to enjoy this week. To this day, Jaws is a mesmerizing cinematic experience that undoubtedly set the trend for summer horror movies and changed the entire landscape of the spooky catalog as a whole.

