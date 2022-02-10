‘The Adam Project’ early reactions praise Netflix’s upcoming time travel movie

Netflix is gearing up to launch sci-fi adventure The Adam Project next month, and a select few have already been given the opportunity to see it. From those who saw the preview screening, the responses have been mostly positive, with many lauding the unique story, compelling emotion, and impressive performances from the cast.

The Adam Project is the work of director Shawn Levy, who reunites with his Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds, The story follows Reynolds’ title character, who heads back in time winding up back in his childhood home, where he encounters a younger version of himself.

The two Adams seek to uncover a conspiracy revolving around their father (as played by Mark Ruffalo), who vanished under mysterious circumstances, but everything surrounding their shared past and potential future isn’t quite as straightforward as it seems.

As you can see from the reactions below, The Adam Project looks to be stirring up memories of classic 1980s sci-fi family films among preview audiences, with the drama coming in for as much praise as the performances.

The Adam Project is so much FUN! Love the 80s sci-fi feel. Was blown away from start to finish. Walker Scobell is incredible. Ryan Reynolds & Mark Ruffalo are amazing on screen together and wow, I was not expecting to be shedding some tears. This is a MUST WATCH! #TheAdamProject pic.twitter.com/cqSbi7uv7S — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) February 10, 2022

The Adam Project is a sci-fi adventure, comedy, & heartwarming drama all rolled into 1. Walker Scobell is perfect as a young @VancityReynolds. Ryan Reynolds & @MarkRuffalo just made me laugh & cry. Loved it



As Adam would say: Holy sh*t this movie is a must see#TheAdamProject pic.twitter.com/tQAab0u2Hw — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) February 10, 2022

#TheAdamProject is a tremendously fun throwback to 80’s sci-fi adventures, with a sneaky emotional element. I did not expect to cry. Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo are great in a Shaw Levy film that would make Spielberg proud.@ShawnLevyDirect @VancityReynolds @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/ggdKQaNAvC — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) February 10, 2022

Blown away by #TheAdamProject

Whimsical, imaginative, and original Sci-fi with the edge of @VancityReynolds’ razor-sharp sarcasm. Walker Scobell is a tremendous find as younger Ryan. It’s BTTF mixed with Star Wars OG trilogy and the Amblin tone. Amazing, @ShawnLevyDirect! pic.twitter.com/JjvNmu96Rr — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) February 10, 2022

The Adam Project comes to streaming on March 11, and when you couple the early buzz with the widespread acclaim and popularity of Levy and Reynolds’ previous collaboration, there’s plenty of reasons to get seriously excited about their latest team-up.