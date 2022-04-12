‘The Adam Project’ now in Netflix’s top five movies of all time

Actor Ryan Reynolds has turned witty quips and retorts into a box office empire of sorts, and The Adam Project for Netflix is the latest work to benefit from this behavior, as it is now one of the service’s top five films of all time.

Late last month, we reported that the time travelling adventure piece had entered into the service’s top 10 films, and today Deadline Hollywood reported it is now in the fourth spot on that list. Reynolds also has Red Notice and 6 Underground in the same space. Other titles on the current list include Don’t Look Up in second, Bird Box in third, Extraction in fifth, The Unforgivable in sixth, The Irishman in seventh, and The Kissing Booth 2 and Spenser Confidential at eighth and tenth, respectively. Red Notice is in the top spot on the list, while 6 Underground is in ninth. The Adam Project earned more than 200 million views in its first 28 days on the platform, and received positive reviews from critics, including ours.

Reynolds has not responded to the news as of this story being filed. Earlier, though, while the piece was still earning its record number of views, he joked on Twitter that he was concerned for the wellbeing of its viewers;

That’s roughly 3.8 million days of watching #TheAdamProject. I know we’re supposed to be high-fiving but honestly, I’m worried about you. pic.twitter.com/2xtfva0qi3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 16, 2022

The Adam Project is available to stream now. Alongside Reynolds, the film stars Walker Scobell as his younger self, Mark Ruffalo as the pair’s father, Jennifer Garner as their mother, and Catherine Keener as a business-like antagonist.