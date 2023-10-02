The all-important Jonathan Majors question that could save the MCU is finally asked, but there’s not an answer in sight

What’s going to happen with Jonathan Majors as Kang in the MCU? That’s the question that’s been plaguing the franchise ever since a) his grand debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania turned out to be not as grand as we hoped and B) Majors was arrested on domestic violence charges. With his ever-delayed trial set for this Oct. 6, it’s possible some concrete news may emerge soon, but in the meantime, there’s a different, if related, mystery that desperately needs an answer.

As one Kang-confused viewer shared on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, “Was the variant of Kang that died in Antman [sic] the Main one or is there still a Main – all powerful – variant of kang [sic] that exists and we’ll see in the Kang Dynasty?” That is indeed the potentially multi-billion dollar question as introducing a different “Main Kang,” potentially played by another actor, is one tactic Marvel could take with this whole controversy, as it would allow the studio to move forward with its plans without — if it turns out to be a necessity — involving Majors.

And yet whether this is the case or not, no one can tell. “I’ve a feeling not even the writers know,” replied one cynical commenter, with many in the thread agreeing that they’re pretty sure Marvel hasn’t exactly got the specifics of the Kang arc set down as yet. “It certainly feels like we’re at the “making it up as we go” phase,” wrote another, which may have just launched a new nickname for Phase Five. And Phase Four. And, uh, maybe Phase Six, if the studio’s not careful.

Of course, going by the logic of the Council of Kangs all looking like Majors in Quantumania‘s post-credits scene, this theoretical Main Kang would still be played by the actor, but the multiverse is a big place so Marvel still could use this twist as a Hail Mary if needed. Although Victor Timely’s debut in Loki season 2 certainly only fuels the flames that literally every Kang ever can only be portrayed by Jonathan Majors.