‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ star teases potential ‘No Way Home’ return

Even though we know with 100% certainty that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is poised to feature at least five villains drawn from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb franchises, whether or not we can expect all of the actors in question to show up onscreen has generated plenty of debate.

The marketing has leaned heavily on Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, but we’re just four days away from release and we haven’t seen a glimpse of either Rhys Ifans’ Curt Connors or Thomas Haden Church’s Flint Marko in non-CGI form.

Ifans in particular hasn’t spoken particularly kindly of his experience on The Amazing Spider-Man in the past, but in an interview with Murphy’s Multiverse, he played his cards very close to the chest when asked about his presumed involvement in No Way Home.

“Well, you know, like most Christmas presents, the good thing is not knowing what’s in them until it’s time to open them.”

That’s about as vague as we’d expect, but it would be a surprise were the Lizard to factor into Spider-Man: No Way Home without Ifans showing face, even for a single scene or two. At long last, we’ll be getting our answers to these questions and many more besides when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker swings back into action this coming Friday.