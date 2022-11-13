The apocalyptic end to an acclaimed genre-bending trilogy battles for the fate of humanity on streaming

Even though they aren’t directly connected in any way, shape, or form besides their shared creative driving forces, no mention of the greatest three-film sagas of the modern age is complete without Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, otherwise known as the Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy.

Kicking off with a rom-zom-com indebted to horror just as much as comedy, before delivering a blockbuster ode to the buddy cop action movie set in a sleepy English village, and then culminating in an effects-heavy apocalyptic sci-fi that puts the fate of the entire planet on the line, the adulation remained consistently high across Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost’s phenomenal trio.

via Universal

In fact, The World’s End holds the weakest Rotten Tomatoes score of the three, and even then, it holds an impressive 89 percent score on the aggregation site. Pegg’s performance as middle-aged man-child Gary King is also arguably the most underrated of his entire career, with the arrested development offset by some seriously hard-hitting dramatic pathos.

One seemingly-innocuous pub crawl ends up plunging an estranged group of childhood friends into an intergalactic conflict they’re hilariously ill-equipped to deal with, and fans have been revisiting The World’s End in their numbers on streaming. As per FlixPatrol, it’s been one of the most popular titles on iTunes all week, but what we really need is for Wright, Pegg, and Frost to clear some time in their busy schedules to get the band back together and give us something new.