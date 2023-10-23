The architect behind a history-making $100 million heist dubbed a real-life superhero for their efforts peels back the curtain on Netflix

Individually, true crime documentaries and heist thrillers regularly rank among the most popular forms of content on streaming, so Netflix combining the two for a deep dive into a history-making heist in Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris was always going to pique plenty of interest.

The fascinating story behind the single biggest art heist in French history – not to mention one of the most notorious ever – has leaped 46 places on the platform’s worldwide watch-list since yesterday per FlixPatrol, scaling the global ranking without even considering the use of safety equipment, much like its protagonist.

Image via Netflix

A career criminal, Tomic had been compared to Marvel’s iconic web-slinger for years due to his penchant for climbing buildings free-handed and escaping the authorities by running across and leaping between rooftops, which saw him rack up dozens of burglary and theft charges.

However, the biggest score of his life came when he made away with over $100 million worth of painting’s from the Paris Museum of Modern Art in 2010. He might have gotten away with it were it not for an anonymous tip, but the local police were already circling him as a suspect based entirely on his history.

Regaling the story of the planning and execution in his own words, it’s not a spoiler to say that Tomic didn’t make off with the score of a lifetime given how widely-publicized both the incident and its aftermath proved to be, but that doesn’t make it any less riveting to hear the thought process behind one man and a dream deciding that a nine-figure heist was worth the risk.