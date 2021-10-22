The Barbie Movie Has Found Its Ken In Ryan Gosling

In perhaps the most logical casting move of all time, the upcoming Barbie starring Margot Robbie may have found its Ken.

Reports are coming in that Ryan Gosling is in the final stages of negotiating with Warner Bros to play the iconic rubber character.

Greta Gerwig, who helmed Lady Bird, will take on directing duties for the movie. She co-wrote the movie with Noah Baumbach, the director of the Academy Award-nominated movies The Squid and the Whale and Marriage Story.

Here's How Margot Robbie Could Look As Elsa In A Live-Action Frozen Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Gosling apparently turned down the role initially due to scheduling conflicts, but the studio kept trying to get him, and then his schedule opened up.

There are no plot details yet, but with a Gerwig and Baumbach script, it probably won’t be your run-of-the-mill take on the character.

Gosling recently finished filming the movie The Gray Man for Netflix. It also stars Chris Evans and it was directed by the Russo Brothers.

Margot Robbie, who’s also a producer of the film, said she was excited about playing the role.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” Robbie said. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

Ynon Kreiz, the chairman and CEO of Mattel, said the prospect of Robbie as Barbie was an exciting one.

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” Kreiz said.

Are you excited to see Ryan Gosling as Ken? Tell us in the comments!