Viewers will be returning to Gotham City once again, with 'The Batman 2' confirmed by Warner Bros. at CinemaCon.

Warner Bros. has officially greenlit a sequel to The Batman, following its successful release in March.

Announced at CinemaCon, the film studio has confirmed the follow-up to Robert Pattinson’s debut outing as the Caped Crusader. Matt Reeves is confirmed to be returning as director.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman of @wbpictures, announces @mattreevesLA will be taking audiences back to Gotham with a new installment of @TheBatman — CinemaCon (@CinemaCon) April 26, 2022

This story is developing.