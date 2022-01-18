‘The Batman’ action figure may confirm an iconic line in the movie

The latest trailer for The Batman sent hype levels for the movie skyrocketing. Matt Reeves’ take on Gotham looks incredible, this is one of the best Batsuits ever seen on film, Robert Pattinson looks set to silence his critics with a terrifyingly focused Dark Knight, and the new takes on classic villains are dead on.

With the release coming in early March, merchandise has begun to trickle into stores, with one action figure featuring a truly iconic Batman line: “I am the night!”. Check it out:

Yoooo if he says this in the movie it's over 😭

The line originates in a 1992 episode of Batman: The Animated Series titled (appropriately) ‘I am the Night’. This sees Batman suffering an attack of self-doubt on the anniversary of his parent’s death. But, by the time the episode concludes he gets his mojo back, saying “I am vengeance, I am the night, I am Batman!”

It’s become a famous line for the character, with voice actor Kevin Conroy often asked to repeat it by fans. Right now we don’t know whether it’s actually in the movie or not or if it’s just a generic Batman-y line that works out of context. I’m hoping we see Pattinson’s Dark Knight saying some variation of it, particularly as it fits nicely with the intense persona glimpsed in the trailers.

By the time this releases, it’ll have been almost a decade since Batman appeared in a solo movie. I think we can all agree that’s far too long, so let’s hope this comes roaring out of the gate like a flaming Batmobile and kicks off a new era of terrorizing cowardly and superstitious criminals.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4th, 2022.