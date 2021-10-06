The Batman Star Says Robert Pattinson Is Going To Be Badass

It was announced all the way back in 2017 and faced multiple delays, but it looks like The Batman will actually be released on March 4th of 2022. Not much is known about the Caped Crusader’s latest adventure outside of a teaser trailer released last year. As the release date approaches, more information should become readily available.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the film when it comes out will be regarding Robert Pattinson’s performance as the titular character. The Twilight star has done a lot to gain credibility within the indie community with excellent performances in films like Good Time and The Lighthouse. However, mainstream audiences likely still think of Pattison as Edward Cullen.

Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that Batman fans should have much to worry about regarding his performance. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Commissioner Jim Gordon’s actor Jeffrey Wright offered some insight on Pattinson’s performance.

“Robert is gonna do his thing, and we were working within a Matt Reeves vision, so you know, Robert is doing what Robert does and it’s gonna be pretty badass I think,” Wright said. “I loved working with him, I love his take and his energy and the way that he kind of brought different levels to different parts of the story. And we work off of one another. I just tried to give him Gordon things, and he did his Batman thing.”

The relationship between Batman and Commissioner Gordon is at the forefront of many Batman stories. Wright likely spent much of his time on set for The Batman observing Pattinson’s performance. Obviously, he wouldn’t throw his co-star under the bus, but the early signs are positive that Pattinson nails the role. March 4th can’t get here fast enough.