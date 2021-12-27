Hollywood is built on a bedrock of IP, which has been the way of the world ever since the various studios dotted around town realized it was a whole lot easier to continue milking an existing property in perpetuity than created a raft of new ones on an annual basis.

Robert Pattinson becomes the sixth actor to play Bruce Wayne in a feature-length blockbuster in a 33-year span come 2022, with Matt Reeves’ The Batman landing in theaters in March. Tom Cruise will return as Ethan Hunt for the seventh time in 26 years when the latest Mission: Impossible arrives — covering both ends of the spectrum rather nicely.

Every year, Fandango runs a survey seeking to discover what audiences are looking forward to the most in the upcoming annum. The results are now live, and they don’t offer many surprises. In terms of new performances, Pattinson’s Dark Knight heads the pack, followed by Dwayne Johnson’s titular Black Adam character, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher from Thor: Love and Thunder, Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle.

That sounds about right, and all five of those turns are safe bets to go down a storm with fans as the movies in question begin to roll out throughout 2022.