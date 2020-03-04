New Batmobile Already Drawing Comparisons To The Fast And Furious Movies

In case you haven’t already heard, Bruce Wayne has a slick new ride, and it will soon be tearing through the streets of Gotham City.

Yes, with production on The Batman now well underway, director Matt Reeves took to Twitter earlier today to share three high-res shots (see below) of Bruce Wayne standing next to his new set of wheels.

It’s become a customary promotional shot over the years, given both Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder posted photos of the Dark Knight beside their respective Batmobile. But whereas Nolan doubled down on realism with his Tumbler, a hulking brute capable of reaching speeds north of 160mph, Snyder harkened back to the classical era with his design.

Upon first glance, Matt Reeves appears to have straddled the line between realism and fantasy, creating a menacing roadster that wouldn’t look out of place in a Mad Max movie. Or the Fast and the Furious, as Twitter was quick to point out.

The new Batmobile looks like it was stolen off the set of a Fast & Furious movie. I dig it.#TheBatman https://t.co/7AHnso9jau — Jason Rothman (@JasonRothman) March 4, 2020

Who drives the car? Dominic Toreto? It looks like more Fast and Furious car than a Batmobile 😩 https://t.co/rQ77qdMp1Z — Iniesta (@HisNameDani) March 4, 2020

And continued, suffice it to say, not everyone is impressed by Batman’s choice of vehicle:

It's way too low budget, looks like a Fast & Furious contraption not a Batmobile. — Multiverse (@Fawcett_Inc) March 4, 2020

(Chris) Hate to be negative about #TheBatman, but this batmobile is rather pedestrian, too Fast & Furious. I see the '66 batmobile's bones, but send this over to American Chopper for fun bat flair. Still looking forward to the movie https://t.co/VDgoeaIWJa — The Heroes Peak (@HeroesPeak) March 4, 2020

Throughout the years, the Batmobile has been as much of a character in the Gotham City as Bruce Wayne himself – molding to fit the style and aesthetic of any given era.

It’s too early to know for sure, but evidence suggests Matt Reeves’ standalone Batman film will call upon Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Zero Year storyline for inspiration. This particular comic focuses on Bruce Wayne’s early years as Bats, and would certainly lend Reeves and his team the perfect platform to launch a movie trilogy. Assuming that really is the plan, of course.

The Batman‘s ride is no different, and we’ll be able to see the super-charged vehicle speed through Gotham on June 25th, 2021.