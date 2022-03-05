‘The Batman’ composer reacts to news anchor’s viral appreciation of his theme

With all the wacky, worrisome headlines we’ve seen this year alone, sometimes it feels like all that’s missing from our lives is the right theme song.

That certainly seems to be the case for one TV reporter, whose amped-up reaction to Michael Giacchino’s The Batman score is the latest viral moment on social media. You may remember Alex Holley, the Philadelphia news anchor whose best attempt at Beyonce’s choreography quickly stole the show after the Black is King premiere in 2020. The funny clip made the rounds for days, as many mused that the broadcaster truly belonged in Hollywood.

The TV presenter was caught in her element yet again, this time taken with the orchestra on Michael Giacchino’s The Batman score, which is nothing short of a sonic work of art. “Help I can’t get #TheBatman theme song out of my head,” she tweeted. Calling the explosive symphony “so epic”, Holley is seen prancing playfully around the newsroom, arms thrusting like a manic conductor, to the infectious meld of strings and cymbals.

It didn’t take long for the Twitterverse to do its thing, and soon the Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winner himself responded enthusiastically to the clip with “HA!!! ❤️❤️❤️.” Holley has since reached out, via the comments, for an exclusive FOX29 interview with the prolific composer.

A Julliard/ UCLA alum, Giacchino’s credits feature some of the most popular and acclaimed film projects in modern history, including Star Trek, Jurassic World, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Spider-Man: Homecoming and War for the Planet of the Apes. Giacchino’s 2009 score for the Pixar’s box office smash, Up, earned him an Oscar, a BAFTA award, and many more.

His work on The Batman is the fifth collaboration between director Matt Reeves and Giacchino, who also scored Cloverfield, Let Me In, and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Comicbook.com shared details of a press release accompanying Friday’s soundtrack reveal, in which Reeves stated that he “literally cried” when he heard the score, and went on to add “that music helped Robert Pattinson to become Batman.”