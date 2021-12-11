‘The Batman’ director calls it the scariest version that’s ever been done

During his decades at the forefront of popular culture, Bruce Wayne and his alter ego have been called many things, but ‘scary’ isn’t typically one of them. However, that could all be about to change next March when The Batman arrives, with Matt Reeves hyping up a terrifying take on the Dark Knight.

The closest we’ve arguably come to the live-action movies venturing into horror territory was Jonathan Crane’s haunting vision in Batman Begins, something that’s stuck in the memory of fans ever since. Reeves is taking a grounded, gritty and realistic approach to the source material, and it sounds as though Robert Pattinson will both be dishing out and finding himself on the receiving end of genuine terror.

It’s not a particularly high bar to exceed in all honesty, but Reeves still teased to Total Film that he’s poised to deliver the scariest version of Batman we’ve ever seen on the big screen.

“This movie, I think, is probably the scariest Batman that’s been done. Because the idea of what Batman’s doing – it’s scary.”

With Paul Dano’s Riddler, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth and plenty more all in the mix, there are plenty of antagonists, friends, foes and allies in The Batman set to deal with things that go bump in the Gotham City night.