‘The Batman’ director doubles down on Kurt Cobain influence

Kurt Cobain remains one of the most influential musicians of the modern era, so it’s certainly no surprise that The Batman director Matt Reeves wholeheartedly believes both individuals relate on a particular level of grunginess and reclusiveness.

In an October 2021 interview with Empire, Matt Reeves interestingly compared Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Bruce Wayne portrayal to the Nirvana frontman. “He’s [Batman] also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse,” the director insisted.

Recently, the architect of the Dark Knight’s latest reboot sat down with Esquire, where he once again attributed Cobain’s influence as a source of inspiration for The Batman.

“Early on, when I was writing, I started listening to Nirvana, and there was something about [Nevermind song] ‘Something in the Way’, which is in the first trailer, which is part of the voice of that character. When I considered, ‘How do you do Bruce Wayne in a way that hasn’t been seen before?’ I started thinking, ‘What if some tragedy happened [ie: Wayne sees his parents murdered] and this guy becomes so reclusive, we don’t know what he’s doing? Is this guy some kind of wayward, reckless, drug addict?’ And the truth is that he is a kind of drug addict. His drug is his addiction to this drive for revenge. He’s like a Batman Kurt Cobain.”

'The Batman' cast in red and black in new promo poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

While Bruce Wayne’s typically refined billionaire look has made a strong appearance in prior live-action outings for the Dark Knight, Pattinson has further reimagined Reeves’ recluse theory by claiming that his portrayal in The Batman will be far less than a traditional hero.

The Batman is scheduled for release on March 4, 2022.