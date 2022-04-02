‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves on Robert Pattinson’s ‘Awkwardness’

The Batman director Matt Reeves says that Robert Pattinson’s awkwardness made him both compelling and relatable in the role of Bruce Wayne

Per KCRW, Reeves was a guest on The Treatment podcast with host Elvis Mitchell, who spoke of the appeal Pattinson’s “awkwardness” brought to the role. Reeves agreed and praised the actor’s emotional range and mastery, explaining:

It’s something he’s in control of. One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is [that] he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state. But he’s also in incredible control of his instrument.

Reeves described Pattinson as bringing a very engaging kind of vulnerability to the table as an actor, something he feels fans of The Batman can identify with – even with a character whose background is very different to their own. The writer/director spoke of Pattinson’s uncanny ability to command the expressions required to satisfy a scene’s demands. He also praised the actor for his skill in accessing and projecting elements of his persona to imbue the character with depth.

All of those choices I think he’s making are on some level, very conscious. Even though I know some of it has to be unconscious because it is coming from a very instinctual place.

The director said Pattinson was resourceful and emotionally agile while also emphasizing the attention the actor lent to the more detailed aspects of the physicality of the Bruce Wayne character in terms of how he moved and his tone of voice.

He can also be incredibly in control in terms of how to calibrate his voice, the way he’s leaning, where he’s standing,

The Batman is in theaters now.