

The Batman director, Matt Reeves has revealed some new information about the characters in his acclaimed superhero blockbuster. While the film follows the life and rise of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne as the titular hero, the film fleshes out the lives of other DC favorites as well, especially Catwoman and the Riddler.

In the latest offering from Matt Reeves and author James Field, the behind-the-scenes book The Art of The Batman, the director reveals that Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and The Riddler, portrayed by Paul Dano share a major connection.

“Selina’s a survivor. She had to survive on the streets, and she actually lived for part of her childhood in the Gotham Orphanage, just like The Riddler. And so the story’s very much about class as well, and about the luxury of being able to choose to become a vigilante, versus somebody who simply has to find a way to survive in the way that Selina does.”

While both characters do not share any screen time together, Reeves’ reveal could leave much to explore in any potential sequels, considering the two characters lived in the same orphanage growing up and had similar turbulent childhoods that shaped their future.

The Batman is still going strong in cinemas, but fans can have access to bonus footage from the film when they stream it exclusively on HBO Max. The Art of The Batman was published on April 19 and offers an inside look into the production process of the major film, presents never before seen set and costume design ideas, and features interviews with the cast and crew of the hit film.