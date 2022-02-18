‘The Batman’ director reveals official Catwoman theme

Danny Elfman’s Batman ’89 theme is iconic, Hans Zimmer’s The Dark Knight score was hugely influential, while Zimmer and Junkie XL’s collaborative work on both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League kicks a whole bunch of ass.

History has shown that the Dark Knight’s musical cues are often things of beauty, then, and Michael Giacchino’s The Batman score stands every chance of joining them in the hall of fame. The main theme from the upcoming reboot is already on its way to becoming iconic, and now it’s the turn of Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman/Selina Kyle, which you can check out below.

New batch of 'The Batman' posters spotlight colorful cast 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

It’s a suitably slinky and classy piece with strong film noir inspiration, so pretty much perfect for a femme fatale like Catwoman. I’m a particular fan of the way Giacchino contrasts the chilled-out jazzy with the string section, perfect for showing how the character is basically heroic, though she definitely has her dark side.

There also feels like more than a hint of James Bond here, which could mean the Bat and the Cat’s romance may not end well. That’d be typical for their partnerships in other media, which tend to find Bruce Wayne unable to maintain a relationship while also committing to a crusade against crime.

We’ll know more very soon, with The Batman is now just weeks away from release, and those who’ve seen it are whispering that it’s something very special. Press screenings will begin next week, and the review embargo lifts on the 28th, so let’s hope it lives up to the astronomical hype.