The Batman Director Shares New Look At Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight

As you may have noticed, yesterday was Batman Day, with fans everywhere hopping onto social media to pay tribute to one of pop culture’s most enduring icons. The occasion wasn’t lost on filmmaker Matt Reeves, who’s more invested in the Dark Knight than most these days as he continues putting the finishing touches on The Batman.

We’re just six months away from Robert Pattinson’s debut under the cape and cowl, with a new full-length trailer coming at DC FanDome in a few weeks. It’s been over a year since we saw the first promo, and in that time the hype and expectations have only continued to rise, especially when The Batman already has two HBO Max spinoffs in development.

As you can see below, Reeves apologized for his cluttered workstation, but still managed to offer the merest glimpse of Pattinson’s Caped Crusader showing off one of his many Bat-gadgets.

Wow, I have been away so long…! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay ! Can’t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome ! (Sorry about the messy desk #LongHours) #TheBatman @TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ye0u1xQo65 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) September 18, 2021

Of course, it was a deliberate move on Reeves’ part to choose a frame where the leading man is largely out of focus, but you can guarantee that it’s being dissected and analyzed all across the internet to try and glean any sort of information. The Batman suffered from an incredibly tortured production due to the pandemic, but it’s been relatively plain sailing since shooting finally wrapped, and that trailer can’t come soon enough for Bat-fans all over the world.