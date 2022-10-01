‘The Batman’ fan feels the collective wrath of MCU fandom after making a bold claim

It’s always said that poking a bear is never a smart idea. Well, everyone always forgets to add how pissing-off MCU fans by dissing their fandom isn’t an ingenious plan either. A fan of The Batman movie found that out the hard way after a tweet ignited the wrath of Marvel loyalists everywhere.

Twitter user HarleyClears was probably just pontificating about one of their favorite movies i.e., The Batman when they claimed that the Robert Pattinson starrer was better than every single movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

We all know that there isn’t a single MCU movie better than The Batman right? — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@HarleyClears) September 30, 2022

To say, that this daring claim ruffled some feathers would be the understatement of the year. Still, some tried to wordlessly mock the Twitter user with a slew of hilarious gifs questioning the lack of logic behind his assertion.

While a lot of the responses simply say “no,” “you’re wrong,” or “you’re crazy,” some are ready with an actual answer, backed by evidence, to the question.

The critics, along with most general audiences would disagree with you. 'Logan' came out of MCU, and that's universally considered to be a better film. pic.twitter.com/E2oIMh7Do4 — Dylan Mason (@DylanMason2003) October 1, 2022

Even the Infinity War saga, widely considered the finest material the MCU has to offer, doesn’t clear the bar, according to user Marx, who said the movie is “very close though.”

That’s not necessarily a popular opinion.

Infinity war is way better. It's the most comic booky movie — PRO Pineapple (@Pr0_Concepts) October 1, 2022

User Billy is a hard disagree, even claiming they would rather watch the poorly received Thor: Love and Thunder.

I would gladly rewatch any MCU movie over The Batman. Even Thor Love and Thunder — Billy (@BeepingGoat22) October 1, 2022

One user called out the unnecessary criticism leveled at the MCU.

Forced MCU hate is so cringe ngl — reaper 🦇 (@SuplexCityBiach) October 1, 2022

Why is it always either-or? Can’t you just enjoy something without having to shit on something else in the same breath?

I swear, Twitter recommends this exact type of post like five times a day. I’m so sick of this. — IronMonger (@monger_colin) October 1, 2022

Many are ready to defend the MCU till the end of time itself.

I can name a lot. Shang chi, Spider-Man nwh, avengers, avengers infinity war, avengers endgame, captain America civil war, Antman, dead pool 1 & 2, Logan, X-men 1 2 and 3, the fantastic four (the older one), black panther, Thor ragnarok. I can name more but don’t have words left pic.twitter.com/Ir1paO2cVB — Kai (@artemiskai) October 1, 2022

There are multiple and plenty. — #1 Thunderbolts Hater (@comicaccuracy) October 1, 2022

But not everyone is against the notion of The Batman trumping the entire MCU.

Known that since like…forever

The ONLY MCU thing I prefer is Daredevil

But other than that, the movies are BONES compared to The Batman aswell as The Dark Knight — Slippin’ ShazBoi (@ShazBoi03) September 30, 2022

I’d have to rewatch the Ironman and Captain Americas but yah otherwise The Batman clears. — Lacrosse Macfield (@MrLinoone) October 1, 2022

Captain America Trilogy is good but Iron Man movies are really bad, the first one is decent tho. — CieL (@ciel5x) October 1, 2022

So, which side are you on? If you haven’t picked a side yet, it’s time to binge The Batman, currently streaming on HBO Max.