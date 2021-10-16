The Batman Fans Are Getting Hyped For The New Trailer

DC FanDome is officially underway, and we’ve already gotten a double dose of Dwayne Johnson thanks to the first look at both DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam, even though we’re barely even 30 minutes into the event.

Based on how the show-opening promo saw Robert Pattinson saved until last, it stands to reason that the comic book spectacular is set to end with the brand new trailer for The Batman. That’s to be expected, when nobody wants to follow the latest promo for one of next year’s most hotly-anticipated releases, not even The Rock.

As you can see from the reactions below, social media has been gearing up and getting itself worked into a frenzy for The Batman since the second FanDome began, even if they know they’ll probably have to wait right until the grand finale of the broadcast to see it.

The way @DCComics is hoarding #TheBatman movie it better be good tbvh. — FRANCIS DJAN (@__10GODZILLA) October 16, 2021

This is def the batman show — ♡ (@iriscentral_) October 16, 2021

New Posters For The Batman Revealed Ahead Of DC FanDome 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Oh they saving The Batman for last lol they said “watch everything” #DCFanDome — Ricardo C (@NamorIsRight) October 16, 2021

The second annual FanDome is already off to a spectacular start, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also unveiling a behind the scenes video, but everything else is only a preamble to the main event of The Batman; namely, a full-length look at what director Matt Reeves, his cast and crew have been cooking up for the Dark Knight’s latest reboot.