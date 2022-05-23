‘The Batman’ fans hit back after ‘Doctor Strange 2’ beats it at the box office

It’s official. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now the highest-grossing movie of the year, as the Marvel sequel managed to pass the previous champion at the global box office this past weekend. And the film that’s just been booted off the top spot is DC’s The Batman, the reinvention of the Dark Knight that made waves back in March. Given the ongoing dominance of the MCU, it’s no surprise that Doctor Strange 2 has usurped its number one position on the charts — but that doesn’t mean Batman fans are happy about it.

“#TheBatman” is trending on Twitter today as those who remain loyal to Matt Reeves’ crime thriller hold it up as the vastly superior movie in this latest battle in the never-ending Marvel vs. DC fan war.

#MultiverseOfMadness was good film with awful writing, #TheBatman was way better in terms of quality, unfortunately the Disney money printer that is the MCU will always out earn better films https://t.co/9FChhw49d6 — Chaos (@RomanBellicFact) May 23, 2022

Inevitable but Batman is 10 times better https://t.co/iKkiztPE7h — Arslan (@leornell) May 23, 2022

the batman had my attention every single second of the movie. meanwhile i could have walked out of MoM for five minutes, have come back, + not cared that i had missed anything. this is literally coming from someone whos been a mcu fan since the age of 6 + hates batman’s character https://t.co/XdQgHx4Iap — shawn mendes hrts joshua b (@laheyscowgirl) May 23, 2022

Anyone else get the feeling this user didn’t like Doctor Strange 2?

Unsurprising, but its probably the worst movie I've seen in cinemas in the past year or so https://t.co/DLa63UYLIR — Hayden Doumergumedov (@HDoumergue) May 23, 2022

For some, this is a harbinger of the end times.

we are entering the dark ages of film. https://t.co/W2Vq1djjSO — becca (@weereidser) May 23, 2022

Even those who actually liked DS2 prefer The Batman.

the batman is still the best comic book movie. love multiverse of madness but the batman is just chefs kiss https://t.co/PObwqzCko7 — elijah (@eligvstheworld) May 23, 2022

Others are just sad DC’s win has been taken away.

I really wanted that W for DC https://t.co/FdqdsDtiDR — MATERIAL GIRL B 💎 (@materialgirlb_) May 23, 2022

Actual footage of Warner Bros. execs right now:

Meanwhile, some think Everything, Everywhere All at Once is the real winner here.

box office numbers DO NOT MATTER especially when EEAAO didn’t come close to any of these and outsold BOTH of these movies in terms of quality 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/K0M2AXnAGc — ❖ Harleen ❖ (@clownprincess52) May 23, 2022

Wait, a gracious, measured response from a superhero fan on Twitter? We must be in another universe…

Both are peak marvel and dc, both deserve the top spots in the box office, congratulations to the MOM crew. https://t.co/j8fvKuUh49 — Bishop & Battinson | 🇺🇦 (@battinsonisbest) May 23, 2022

It’s ironic that it’s The Batman and Multiverse of Madness that are battling it out at the box office this year as they sit at opposing ends of the superhero movie spectrum. Doctor Strange 2 is as wild and comic book-y as you can get while The Batman is a stripped-back drama that arguably owes as much to the film noir tradition as it does DC Comics. In other words, naturally fans of one aren’t necessarily going to enjoy the other, even though general audiences have clearly lapped up both.

