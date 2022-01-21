‘The Batman’ fans react to the movie’s epic running time

After much rumor and speculation, the official running time for The Batman has been confirmed, and it’s every bit as butt-numbing as we’d been led to believe.

Matt Reeves’ reboot will clock in at an epic 167 minutes without credits, meaning that it’ll come within touching distance of three hours before the lights come up. That comfortably makes it not just the longest standalone Batman movie ever, with Christopher Nolan’s 165-minute The Dark Knight Rises setting the previous benchmark, but one of the lengthiest comic book adaptations of all-time.

In fact, only four superhero blockbusters have ever exceeded three hours including credits, and three of them were directed by Zack Snyder, two of which featured the Caped Crusader.

When you factor in the laundry list of names to be credited after the story draws to a close, The Batman is likely to sit fifth on the historical rankings behind Snyder’s 242-minute Justice League, the 215-minute Ultimate Cut of Watchmen, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s 182-minute Ultimate Edition, and the 181-minute Avengers: Endgame.

Naturally, a myriad of reactions were proffered online, and you can check them out below.

Normally if a movie is around 3 hours long it can turn me away, but #TheBatman being 3 hours has me HYPE. I would watch a 4 hour cut of this movie! pic.twitter.com/hVDDABiVtj — Film Stocked (@filmstocked) January 20, 2022

#TheBatman could be 3 hours long so I want to recommend 3 Three Hour movies that I love so you can train your bladder! 🦇 #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/lwJ5cYgFxr — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) January 16, 2022

#TheBatman will be 2 hours and 55 minutes long PLUS 8 minutes of credits, making it the longest solo #Batman film of all-time! pic.twitter.com/n0GiCXjS1j — Slightly Off Topic (@SlightlyOffTpic) January 20, 2022

#TheBatman Movie is almost 3 hours long. And I'm Here For It. pic.twitter.com/YVDpjBH7JJ — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) January 20, 2022

Give me a 3 hour long epic of #TheBatman GIVE IT!!! pic.twitter.com/p65ZtlkycA — 𝙳𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝚄𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚜 (@SaltyDooks) January 20, 2022

#TheBatman being 167 minutes long is fine by me. Give me a Bat opus! After a multi-year wait and knowing how meticulous of a world Matt Reeves has created, the anticipation alone should slice through the opening hour. It just means WB let him make his movie, and not theirs. pic.twitter.com/ZdRxbvizMz — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) January 20, 2022

New posters released for 'The Batman'

Someone: “But does #TheBatman HAVE to be three hours long?”

Me: pic.twitter.com/YARXAQXot4 — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) January 20, 2022

I'm choosing to trust that Matt Reeves & co will justify #TheBatman's running time, but it's worth noting that the best Batman film to date is only 75 minutes long. #MaskOfThePhantasm https://t.co/bYLe5ieooy pic.twitter.com/O3QeMtBd7Y — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) January 20, 2022

just told my sister #TheBatman was three hours and she said “cool, we’re getting to see Robert Pattinson for three hours” love her — ًstilltoony (@mostlytoony) January 20, 2022

I love that every time we get a long comic book movie, the internet pretends like it’s the first movie that’s ever been longer than 90 minutes 😝 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/4nFfZiGs0o — Holy BatCast (@HolyBatCast) January 20, 2022

This will be the best three hours of my life #TheBatman https://t.co/AzCUzQw3zi — Bishop & Battinson | Moon knight Era (@battinsonisbest) January 20, 2022

Oh, also, #TheBatman being confirmed as THREE HOURS is the best thing to ever happen to me pic.twitter.com/8AKcz8Tbnz — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) January 19, 2022

Of course, the most important question surrounding The Batman‘s hefty amount of minutes is whether it ends up justifying such an exorbitant amount of screentime, but the footage we’ve seen so far does paint a hugely encouraging picture.