The Batman Fans Shocked To Discover Robert Pattinson’s Salary

If you play the lead role in a major blockbuster franchise, whether it be based on a comic book or otherwise, you stand to make an absolute boatload of money. Big salaries, box office percentage points, back-end deals and profit participation clauses can often see a star’s pay packet triple or even quadruple once the numbers have been crunched and the bonuses worked out.

However, that doesn’t tend to be the case when we’re talking about an actor’s first time taking top billing in a big budget project. The obvious example is Robert Downey Jr., who was paid $500,000 for his maiden outing in Jon Favreau’s Iron Man and then walked away from Avengers: Endgame eleven years later with $75 million. Similarly, Chris Hemsworth’s $150,000 for playing the title hero in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor is a drop in the ocean compared to his $20 million windfall for next year’s Love and Thunder.

Robert Pattinson is a recognizable figure known the world over, and his profile is set to increase exponentially when The Batman arrives in March of 2022. However, as you can see from the reactions below, some fans were more than a little surprised that he’s ‘only’ pocketing $3 million upfront for his debut as the Dark Knight.

idk this seems kinda low for robert pattinson as batman https://t.co/1T7S3XqxRu — key has seen tss (x6) (@PRlNCESSQUINZEL) August 18, 2021

Not saying $3M isn’t a lot, but it’s definitely a low pay for a role as big as batman especially when other DC/Marvel actors are making 10 figure salaries.



But this goes to show Robert Pattinson is an artists, this man doesn’t do shit for the money but instead for the results. https://t.co/EEkIG4336C — Trenton Ryder (@trendsryder) August 18, 2021

This is totally low considering the fact that the movie is going to make a sh*t ton of money and Pattinson isn’t that unknown in Hollywood… https://t.co/rS9Gjuf4cT — Lucas free Britney! (@boteggna1) August 18, 2021

$3 million salary for Robert Pattinson as The Batman. Kinda low but understandable since it is his first. Should get a percentage of it's box office earnings — Ero-sennin (@AndyKiv) August 18, 2021

Still surprised Pattinson got just $3 million for The Batman. I expect he will get a big increase for the sequel — John Shutt (@johnshutt91) August 18, 2021

The most intriguing thing to me in the article is that Pattinson only got $3 million for The Batman. Either he's getting a strong back end or he will be getting a big increase for the sequel — John Shutt (@johnshutt91) August 18, 2021

It’s Chris Hemsworth being paid $20 million for Thor: Love and Thunder but Robert Pattinson being paid $3 million for The Batman… this pay difference is kinda staggering given Robert Pattinson’s acting range, like yikes? — CHANEL (@cfreezle) August 19, 2021

That somewhat makes sense if it’s the case because Tom Holland wasn’t a familiar face beforehand. Robert Pattinson done had hella roles and most of em were in popular movies



$3 million still $3 million but I thought it would be way higher https://t.co/xH6cfUJhga — II (@SmithTheIInd) August 18, 2021

It’s not as if $3 million is going to leave the 35 year-old living on the breadline by any stretch of the imagination, and while it seems like chump change compared to superhero cinema’s biggest names, it really isn’t. Pattinson will earn more for The Batman than Downey Jr., Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Holland and plenty others went home with following their respective debuts in the genre, so all things considered he’s done pretty well for himself.