‘The Batman’ gets ScreenX exclusive poster

A new poster for The Batman, Warner Bros.’ upcoming DC film, showcases ‘The Bat and The Cat’ as excited audiences count down the days until the big theatrical release. The ScreenX exclusive artwork is multidimensional and mesmerizing, much like watching the film with the incredible movie technology.

ScreenX is a movie-going experience unlike any other. The website describes the experience as “the first in the world to combine multi-projection technology with theater screen and project images on the outside wall of the front screen to create a new immersion experience for the audience.”

Check out the #ScreenX exclusive artwork for @TheBatman and immerse yourself into the story and action of the film in the 270-degree panoramic experience! Only in theaters, March 4. Tickets on sale NOW! pic.twitter.com/yQPsa6yxWp — screenxusa (@screenxusa) February 10, 2022

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Batman alongside Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, and Paul Dano. If the trailers for this movie have shown us anything, it’s that we’re going to get a darker and grittier version of the Bruce Wayne we’ve loved — and we can’t wait to see it.

The synopsis for The Batman is as follows:

“Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

Tickets for The Batman are on sale now, and you won’t want to miss out. You can see Robert Pattinson as the caped hero on March 4.