‘The Batman’ passes ‘Batman v Superman’ at the box office

Any high-profile superhero movie arrives under such pressure and expectation that a billion dollars is viewed as the benchmark for genuine all-conquering success in a lot of circles, and while The Batman‘s chances of hitting ten figures appear as though they’re beginning to dwindle, Matt Reeves’ reboot has nonetheless added another couple of important notches to its belt.

After its fourth weekend in theaters, the Dark Knight’s latest big screen outing is currently sitting on a total domestic haul of $332 million, taking it past a couple of notable DC Films stablemates in the process. Robert Pattinson’s debut under the cape and cowl has now surpassed David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with the blockbuster’s global tally additionally closing in on $700 million.

There was no chance of The Batman accruing Spider-Man: No Way Home-level numbers, so Warner Bros. will likely be viewing the continued success of the intense, atmospheric, and acclaimed comic book adaptation as an unqualified victory, even if the speed at which it’s hoovering up those dollars continues to slow down.

By the end of tomorrow, The Batman will additionally move in front of the $335 million tally shared by Joker and Aquaman, which will be good enough to make it the fourth highest-grossing DC feature of all-time in the United States.

It might not have the legs to reach Wonder Woman‘s $412 million, with Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises way out in front, but it’s a solid accomplishment either way.