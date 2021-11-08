The Batman Promo Art Teases A Gotham City Mystery

For someone that’s been nicknamed ‘The World’s Greatest Detective’, we haven’t seen an awful lot of it in the live-action adventures starring the character to date, but that’s all set to change when Matt Reeves’ The Batman comes to theaters in March of next year.

We’ve been hearing from all the key cast and crew members, as well as the countless unconfirmed rumors, that the latest reboot for the Dark Knight is going to be completely different from anything we’ve ever seen before. The full-length DC FanDome trailer certainly made it look that way, though, with the relatively untested Bruce Wayne having to put his skills to the test in order to foil a citywide conspiracy.

New promo art revealed by Bat_Source on social media leans further into the mystery and conspiracy elements, using both the Riddler’s signature insignia and newspaper clippings to tease that we’re about to embark on a paranoid conspiracy superhero thriller set in Gotham City, which sounds all kinds of awesome.

The Batman Promo Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even though we’ve been fairly starved of hi-res stills from The Batman, the promo images have been knocking it out of the park when it comes to putting the tone of the movie across. It’s a brand-new era for the Caped Crusader, and with multiple HBO Max spinoffs already in development, we’re only at the very beginning.