The Batman Will Reportedly Tease A Major Comic Book Villain

Long before we knew anything about The Batman, rumors were making the rounds that anywhere up to half a dozen iconic comic book villains were set to feature. While that was eventually whittled down to three, that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t going to tease what’s next for Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.

After all, are you even allowed to launch a franchise anymore if you don’t include at least a little bit of sequel bait? Looking at the current complexion of blockbuster cinema, the answer appears to be no. To that end, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Riri Williams would make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever long before it was confirmed – that The Batman will reportedly contain an overt nod in the direction of Bane.

Further details remain unclear for now, so we don’t know if it’ll be a visual reference or a throwaway line of dialogue, but it feels as though the hulking bad guy will be on his way back to our screens sooner rather than later. James Gunn may have debunked the scuttlebutt that Bane was poised for a Peacemaker cameo, but that doesn’t mean he can’t show up somewhere else.

If it does happen as soon as next March when The Batman arrives, then one person who’ll be keeping a very close eye on things is Dave Bautista, who remains determined to play the role one way or another.