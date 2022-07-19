The best Cameron Diaz movies, ranked

Cameron Diaz has been a Hollywood staple for almost three decades. Although she famously retired from acting in 2014, her mark on the industry is still felt all these years later. From her early work in comedies like The Mask and There’s Something About Mary to dramas like My Sister’s Keeper and Gangs of New York, Diaz has continued to demonstrate her versatility as an actress and proving why she is, as Jamie Foxx would say, a GOAT (greatest of all time).

Since her retirement in 2014, fans have taken to rewatching Diaz’s films to relive the good old days, but thanks to Jamie Foxx’s recent announcement on Twitter, we now know that Diaz will be back in action on Netflix very soon.

Now more than ever there’s no better time to take a look at Diaz’s most memorable films, even the ones that didn’t get the best critical ratings; as we know, those are sometimes the biggest fan-favorites. Here’s our official ranking of the best Cameron Diaz movies.

10. The Other Woman (2014)

Critics were not kind to The Other Woman when it first came out. It was called “vapid” and “insufferable” by some, but we respectfully disagree. The movie is about three women (Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Kate Upton) who get revenge on the man who cheated on them… with all three of them. It’s a silly comedy with a loose backbone, but a comedy nonetheless.

And if you can appreciate the movie for what it is – a funny, light-hearted romp – then you’re in for a treat. Diaz is at her best when she’s playing the sassy, smart-mouthed character (which she does effortlessly), and she doesn’t disappoint here. The Other Woman is one of Diaz’s funniest films, and even though it’s not one of her best-reviewed, it’s still a fan-favorite.

9. My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

My Sister’s Keeper is one of Diaz’s most serious roles. Based on the novel of the same name by Jodi Picoult, the movie tells the story of a 13-year-old girl who sues her parents for medical emancipation after they basically only had her for the sole purpose of using her as a bone marrow donor for her leukemia-stricken sister.

It’s a heavy subject, and some critics said that the movie tried too hard to make you cry. But if you’re in the mood for a tearjerker, you might just walk away feeling moved – or drained, but either way you’ll cry. Diaz’s acting was great; she brings a sense of realism to a role that could have easily been melodramatic, and she helps make the film one of the more memorable ones from her career.

8. Gangs of New York (2002)

Gangs of New York was one of the first films to really showcase Diaz’s versatility as an actress. She starred alongside heavy-hitters Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis in this ten-time Oscar-nominated, Martin Scorsese-directed historical drama set in the 1800s.

Diaz’s performance was right up there with the movie’s production design, which received a hefty amount of praise. Critics called the film a tour de force for Scorsese. Diaz’s role felt unexpected for fans that were used to seeing her in comedies, but she held her own. The movie is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and in our opinion so is Diaz.

7. Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2000)

This is one of Diaz’s more underrated films. It’s a bit of an ensemble piece, with an all-star cast that includes Glenn Close, Calista Flockhart, Kathy Baker, and Valeria Golino. The movie follows the lives of several different women, all of whom are facing their own personal struggles.

Diaz plays a socially-active blind woman named Carol Faber who does, indeed, get the man at the end of the movie. Her storyline is one of five interlocking storylines that all come together in the end. The movie isn’t fast-paced or particularly exciting, but we promise it’s good. The writing is superb and the entire cast delivers top-notch performances – Diaz included.

6. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Of course we have to include My Best Friend’s Wedding. Even though this was Diaz’s seventh film, in many ways it was the one that put her on the map. She stars opposite Julia Roberts in this classic romantic comedy about a woman who realizes she’s in love with her best friend… right before he gets married. Diaz plays the woman who’s stolen Roberts’ man and to complicate matters further, names Roberts her maid of honor, throwing a wrench in Roberts’ plan to derail the wedding.

The movie was praised by critics for putting a new spin on an old format, and it’s easy to see why. It’s not just a romantic comedy – it has an emotional backbone too. And Diaz and Roberts have great chemistry together (not to mention two of the best laughs in the industry). It’s easy to see why the film is so well-loved. If you’re looking for a feel-good flick, this is the one.

5. The Mask (1994)

The Mask is one of those movies that’s impossible to forget and remains a favorite among both Carrey and Diaz fans. It stars Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a bank clerk who finds a mask that turns him into a zany, green-faced, mischievous superhero, and Cameron Diaz as Tina Carlyle, the love interest who is tasked with robbing Stanley’s bank.

This was actually Diaz’s big screen debut, and she absolutely nailed it. Even though Chuck Russell, the director, was trying to nab Anna Nicole Smith for the role, he became convinced that Diaz was the better candidate after seeing her audition, and it’s easy to see why. She has great chemistry with Carrey, and she brings a sense of fun and levity to the role. The Mask remains a classic to this day. Even though it’s regarded as a “Jim Carrey movie”, Cameron Diaz was the scene-stealer who officially stole our hearts.

4. Shrek (2001)

Shrek is a movie that almost immediately became a timeless classic. It was praised for its clever take on the fairy-tale genre, which it absolutely turned on its head. There was hardly anything to complain about. Mike Myers perfectly captured the lovable and grumpy ogre, while Eddie Murphy brought plenty of laughs as the Donkey. But Cameron Diaz stole the show as Princess Fiona.

The first film was a standout success but the Shrek franchise outdid itself with the second and third installments (Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third), all of which saw Diaz reprise her role as Princess Fiona. Her performances were the perfect blend of sweet and sassy, reserved and spunky. She helped make the films some of the more memorable of her career. You’ve likely already seen this one, but there’s no harm in watching it again. And again… And again.

3. Charlie’s Angels (2000)

What’s a list of the best Cameron Diaz movies without Charlie’s Angels? Diaz stars alongside Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu as three skilled private investigators who work for a mysterious boss named Charlie.

Even though the movie wasn’t well-received by critics, it’s easy to see why it’s so beloved by fans. It’s funny, lighthearted, and full of action. Plus, the cast is absolutely stellar. Diaz steals the show as the tough-as-nails Natalie Cook, and her chemistry with Barrymore and Liu is electric. Fun fact: the trio are still good friends to this day. If you’re looking for a fun flick to watch with your friends, this is the one.

2. There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Again, you can’t have a ranking of Cameron Diaz films without There’s Something About Mary. Not only is it a timeless classic (a theme consistent with most of her movies), but it’s also one of her most memorable films. It put a new spin on an old format and managed to walk the line between gross-out comedy and romantic-comedy, doing so brilliantly. Diaz, as always, was amazing.

The story follows Ted (Ben Stiller) as he tries to track down his high school sweetheart, Mary (Diaz), who he hasn’t seen in years. Along the way, he has some mishaps with Pat Healy (Matt Dillon) who he hires to track Mary down so he can reconnect with her, but then Pat falls in love with Mary too. The movie is quotable, hilarious, and heartwarming – everything you could want in a romantic comedy. And Diaz is the perfect leading lady.

1. Being John Malkovich (1999)

Last but not least, we have Being John Malkovich. This is by far Diaz’s best-rated film and it’s no wonder why: her acting is impeccable. The movie is both hilarious and philosophical, and it almost landed her an Oscar nomination, but in an upset, she was never nominated.

The story follows Craig Schwartz (John Cusack), a struggling puppeteer who takes a job as a filing clerk at an office building on the 7½th floor. He soon discovers a hidden portal that leads into the mind of actor John Malkovich. The movie takes a number of turns, all of which are equally bizarre and fascinating. Diaz plays Craig’s restless wife, Lotte, who becomes increasingly frustrated with her mundane life. Out of all the characters in the movie, Diaz’s is the one who wrestles the most with the intimate complexities of this wacky movie. If you want to see Diaz truly flex her acting chops, this is the movie to do it with.

There you have it. That was our official ranking of the best Cameron Diaz movies. So whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming romantic comedy, a hilarious action flick, or a deep dive into the complexities of the human mind, we – and by proxy Cameron Diaz – have got you covered. There’s no better time to revisit these Diaz classics, especially now that she’s coming out of retirement. What are you waiting for? Pick one and get started.