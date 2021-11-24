The best Christmas movies on Disney+

If you’ve already got Christmas carols buzzing around your head, décor strewn about your home, and twinkling lights on your tree and around your fireplace, you must be a lot like us and ready for the holidays. This time of year brings with it a sense of magic and warmth and after a couple of really crazy years, we need it now more than ever.

Thanksgiving is just hours away and, after that, we can more freely share the holiday joy we’ve been indulging in since the first of November. Yes, we’re those people who celebrate Christmas around Thanksgiving. One way we love celebrating the holidays is by watching Christmas movies with our friends and loved ones.

Not only do we spend quality time together but we also get to laugh together and watch the magic unfold as several different stories are told right in front of our eyes. That feel-good emotion that comes from Christmas films is something you just can’t capture anywhere else.

Disney Plus Christmas 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Disney Plus offers several excellent holiday options for you to stream this season, from beloved classics to new favorites — there’s something for all Disney fans this Christmas. A post on social media has been shared thousands of times and it lists many of the holiday options on Disney Plus.

You won’t want to miss a single streaming option this Christmas on Disney Plus, from existing favorites to upcoming can’t-miss holiday films. Here are a few of our favorites.

Noelle

Noelle quickly became one of our favorite films after its premiere in 2019. The film focuses on Noelle Kringle, Kris Kringle’s daughter, who is full of Christmas cheer. The only problem is that her job and the future she desires are set up to be taken on by her brother. While she lives and breathes Christmas, he’s not as much in the spirit. What happens next is a chase across a very foreign way of life to discover who is next in line to take on the Santa mantle. On the road, Noelle and Nick find the meaning of Christmas, and they figure out what’s important to them as individuals, siblings, and a family unit.

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause is a Christmas classic that we can’t ever go without watching. The holiday season just doesn’t feel complete without it. As Scott Calvin and his son spend Christmas Eve together, a strange event happens. Just who fell off Calvin’s roof and what happens next is a story for believers — something many of the characters in the film are not.

So what happens when Calvin begins resembling a jolly Christmas staple around the holiday season the following year? There are ups and downs, moments that will make you laugh and some that will make you cry, and a feel-good ending that allows us all to believe in the magic of Christmas once more.

The Santa Clause 2 and 3 are also must-watches for any fan of the classic story as they take audiences through the holiday season as only Santa and his elves ever get to experience it.

Godmothered

Godmothered is set at Christmastime but isn’t overly a “Christmas movie.” That being said, it still fits the bill in every way. There’s the magic of Christmas, the spirit of warmth and joy, and the fairy Godmother trying to prove that people still need her. It’s the kind of movie that will make you want to love a little more, believe in the beauty that exists where magic lives, and have you feeling the warmth of the season.

Santa Buddies

We can’t experience the joy of Christmas without dogs, so the Santa Buddies movie is a perfect fit for the holiday season. When Christmas needs saving, the pups are on the job, and they’re here to remind someone special what the meaning of the holiday truly is. This sweet movie will undeniably steal your heart and serve as the perfect watch for dog lovers.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

If you’ve never seen this film, you’re absolutely missing out. It’s an incredible holiday film with a story that’ll melt your heart. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is emotional, engaging, and beautiful. It takes a story we’re all familiar with and adds several layers to it. The setting, characters, and score of the film stay with you long after the final scene plays, and we think you’ll end up wishing you could visit the realms just as Clara does. Its particular brand of magic is exactly what fans need during the holiday season.

You’ll also find the following titles streaming on Disney Plus this holiday season.

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas

Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Snowball Express

Snowglobe

The Christmas Star

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Disney Holiday Singalong

The Mistle-Tones

The Search for Santa Paws

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Toy Story That Time Forgot

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

Home Sweet Home Alone

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Once Upon A Snowman

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa

Babes in Toyland

Beauty & The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic

Disney’s Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Disney Channel Epic Holiday Showdown

Ernest Saves Christmas

There are also Christmas-themed episodes of your favorite Disney series available on the streaming platform for your holiday watch parties, themed Christmas nights, and any time you need a little bit of cheer during this holiday season.

What are you most looking forward to streaming this holiday season on Disney Plus? Any can’t miss films you’ve already started watching? Let’s talk about it.