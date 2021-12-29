The best comedy movies of 2021

With 2021 drawing to a close and less than a week left in a year full of the unexpected, we’re all trying to unwind and relax as we leave the year behind and welcome a new one. For some, that means extended time off of work, more days with friends and loved ones — even if only virtually — and of course, movie and TV binges.

A genre that many movie buffs like to revisit at the end of the year is comedy. 2021 saw the premiere of more than a few funny films that were initially slated for a 2020 release but were pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many fans had to watch these hilarious films from home as opposed to in cinemas, it was still exciting to see so many of them debut this year.

Whether you made it out to a theater or planned your own theatrical premieres at home, we hope you were able to treat yourself to at least some of these lovable films. Here’s a roundup our top 10 favorite comedies of the year, all of which are sure to help you end 2021 with a smile.

Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise is an adventure comedy that is now streaming on Disney Plus for all viewers to enjoy. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the film follows the journey of Frank Wolff and Lily Houghton as they embark on a mission across the Amazon. Their quest is filled with action, comedy, and danger as Wolff ⏤ the skipper who typically fakes turmoil on jungle cruises ⏤ is faced with real trouble on their excursion to find the Lágrimas de Cristal Tree. What’s so special about this tree, and why are the characters willing to risk sudden death to find it? You’ll have to watch Jungle Cruise to find out, and trust us when we tell you that you won’t want to miss it.

Boss Baby: Family Business

Boss Baby is one of the best animated movies in recent years and its sequel is an absolute must-watch. Boss Baby: Family Business sees the Templeton family come together for the Christmas holiday; however, their reunion isn’t what fans might initially expect. Tina, Tim’s daughter, has to get her uncle Ted to their house for a special mission. Tim is convinced that Ted won’t come, so he doesn’t bother calling. This inspires Tina to take things into her own hands, and soon enough, Ted arrives. What happens next involves a special baby serum, a mission that must be completed within 48 hours, and plenty of laughs. When Tim and Ted come together, they start to realize that they’ve spent enough time apart, and by the end of the film fans are treated to feel-good moments and a reminder about the importance of family.

Thunder Force

Thunder Force not only stars some hilarious actors and actresses, but it’s got a storyline that offers moments of awe, inspiration, and reflection. In this world, cosmic rays affect sociopaths, leading Earth to become home to Miscreants. For years, a pair of best friends know that they have to put a stop to them; however, life separates them along the way, and a high school reunion is the event that reunites them. Things changed during their time apart, making for a less-than-smooth reunion, but what didn’t change was their drive to rid the world of Miscreants. Fortunately, a discovery made by one of them might be exactly what they need to finish the job, and as the pair becomes superheroes, they must learn to work together again to protect the planet and find common ground.

Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds is synonymous with humor, so it’s no surprise that Free Guy made the list as one of our favorite comedies of the year. Reynolds plays Guy, a bank teller who discovers that he’s a non-player character in a video game, a realization that flips his life upside down. As his eyes open to the possibilities in front of him, he finds himself in a world he never could have imagined with a woman he never expected. Gameplay soon becomes anything but a game, and the stakes and odds are at an all-time high. What happens when Guy has to become the ultimate hero and save the day? Watch Free Guy now to find out.

The Addams Family 2

In the first film, the Addams family finds a wonderfully isolated home on the outskirts of town where they won’t be ridiculed and tormented by those who don’t understand them. What happens next is a wild journey that pits them against a woman who wants everyone and everything to be the same. The Addams family just wants to live their lives in peace, and by the end of the film, things change for them. It’s a sweet and meaningful storyline, so audiences were thrilled when the second movie was announced. The Addams Family 2 chronicles the title clan on vacation and is as hilarious as fans expect. The beauty of it all is seeing the lovable characters experience a variety of vacation ups and downs together, with the sequel serving as a valuable reminder that even when your family drives you crazy, at the end of the day they’re often the ones who keep you grounded.

Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up is the disaster comedy we never knew we needed. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, scientists trying to warn the world of an impending comet. The comet isn’t just going to leave a mark ⏤ it’s going to destroy the world. As they go everywhere from news stations to the White House to spread the word, it’s clear that no one is buying what they’re selling. This causes them to react very differently to public opinion, and in turn, everything falls apart. Does the film ultimately serve as a commentary to our own modern-day crises? Even if you already know the answer to that, this film is still worth a watch.

Moxie

When a 16-year-old named Vivian discovers her mother’s rebellious past, she’s inspired to do something that will help the bias and wrongdoings running rampant in her high school. She publishes a zine titled Moxie that exposes her school, and just like that, a movement is born. There’s drama, comedy, humbling moments, and unlikely people who are brought together when they realize that equality is necessary for the survival and the furthering of humanity as a whole.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

The Mitchell’s vs. the Machines is an adorable family comedy that caught everyone by surprise this year. The animated film sees a family taking a vacation together before their oldest child goes off to college. What happens during their family vacation is something we’re all probably familiar with: a healthy level of chaos. Even the best-planned trips tend to end up with a wrench thrown in somewhere. Soon, however, that chaos turns into total mayhem when machines start taking over the world. As the Mitchells try to stay together and avoid becoming trapped by the machines, they must also find a way to save the rest of the world. You’ll spend the duration of this movie laughing with loved ones and facing the realization that technology is great, but it’s the quality time spent with those we care about that’s far more important than anything our phones can give us.

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

When Barb and Star decide to take the brave leap and leave their hometown for the first time, they find adventure beyond their wildest imaginings. Their vacation takes them to Vista Del Mar, Florida, and brings them face-to-face with the nuances and trends of the new age, unlike their lives back home. It seems that time hasn’t touched Soft Rock, Nebraska, and at one point in the trailer, it’s noted that they don’t even have cell phones. Everything is bright, fun, and vibrant in Vista Del Mar and Barb and Star are there to shake things up. But someone else in Vista Del Mar wants to shake things up too, and not in a good way. A villain is amid the happy-go-lucky townspeople and she’s got a vendetta. What happens when Barb and Star cross paths with Sharon and her evil that threatens to ruin the town forever? You know what to do to answer that.

Vacation Friends

Vacation Friends is one of those films that you might honestly turn on without expecting the masterpiece you’re about to see. The movie has a wonderfully hilarious cast including Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, John Cena, and Meredith Hagner. When Marcus surprises Emily with a beautiful and relaxing vacation, everything that could go wrong does. When the two stumble upon a couple eager to be their friends, they’re a bit unsure at first. However, Ron and Kyla recruit them to take part in a week of debauchery like none they’ve ever experienced. Marcus and Emily both have hesitations throughout the week but ultimately decide to throw caution to the wind. Afterward, Ron and Kyla want to stay in touch after their trip, but Marcus and Emily are not on board with the idea. Fast forward to months later when Ron and Kyla show up to surprise Marcus and Emily for their wedding and what results is a comedy you won’t soon forget.

Have you seen any of these comedies? Are there any you'd like to add to your watchlist?