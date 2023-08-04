The 10 best disaster movies of the 1990s

Disaster movies became increasingly popular in the ‘90s because of advancements in CGI technology during that time. Previously, the genre experienced a downtime in the ‘80s. This technology proved useful in portraying the visual scale of the catastrophes depicted in disaster movies, and this brought about a revival of the genre. These are films that generally revolve around catastrophic events; natural disasters, accidents, pandemics, or terrorist attacks, that threaten the lives and safety of large groups of people, cities, or even the whole world.

The focus of these movies, besides the obvious, is the characters, how they react and respond to crises, and their struggle to survive, and overcome the disaster. Though sometimes lacking in plot, these movies are often quite entertaining, and usually prove to be major blockbusters.

10. Daylight (1996)

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman, and an ensemble cast of supporting characters, this disaster film is an action-packed ride. Daylight follows a group of people in the aftermath of an explosion that causes a catastrophic collapse, trapping them in a tunnel beneath the Hudson River. Kit, Stallone’s character takes on a leadership role, and tries to lead the survivors to safety. Through the course of the movie, and as they journey through the tunnel, the situation gets increasingly worse, and viewers are kept on the edges of their seats.

9. Outbreak (1995)

This medical disaster movie features Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman, Rene Russo, Kevin Spacey, and Cuba Gooding Jr. Outbreak follows Hoffman’s character, Colonel Sam Daniels, after the outbreak of the deadly fictional virus “Motaba” in the United States. Daniels, a virologist from the U.S. Army, leads the effort to combat the virus as it quickly spreads in the country. In a race against time, and while facing other obstacles, Colonel Daniels and his team try to find the cure before it’s too late. The movie was particularly terrifying when it was released, because there was a very real Ebola outbreak that was happening in Zaire at the time.

8. Armageddon (1998)

Although this science fiction disaster film received mixed reviews from critics, it was a box office hit, becoming the highest-grossing movie of 1998. Directed by Michael Bay, and featuring a brilliant cast led by Bruce Willis, the film has an almost-comical plot that works despite itself. Armageddon is about a team of oil drillers who are trained by NASA over the course of 12 days to become astronauts. They are sent to the surface of an asteroid that threatens to destroy all life on Earth. The plan is to drill a hole in the asteroid deep enough to plant a nuclear bomb, destroying it, and saving humanity. As silly as it may sound, it is a pretty tense offering, and the stakes are high throughout the course of the movie.

7. Volcano (1997)

In the wake of an earthquake that strikes in downtown Los Angeles, Mike Roark, portrayed by Tommy Lee Jones, returns to work to assist with the crisis on show in Volcano. He is the new director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management, and although he has been on vacation, he insists on coming in. While dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake, it is discovered that the seismic activity has disturbed a dormant volcano in the heart of the city, causing it to become active. As the now-active volcano spews lava, wreaking havoc on the city, Roark and his team must work to evacuate civilians, limit the disaster’s impact, and prevent further destruction.

6. Deep Impact (1998)

The story of this science fiction disaster movie revolves around the discovery of a massive comet that is on a collision course with Earth. Deep Impact‘s ensemble cast is led by Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni, Morgan Freeman, and Elijah Woods, the latter portraying Leo Beiderman, the teenage astronomer who discovered the comet. After assessing the threat, scientists realize that the impact of the comet, if it makes contact with Earth, would be extinction-level, wiping out all life on the planet. Throughout the film, attempts are made to avert the impact. The movie is heavily character-driven, and focuses on human emotions amid the chaotic event.

5. Dante’s Peak (1997)

This movie’s title is taken from the fictional town in which the story is set. Dante’s Peak stars Pierce Brosnan and Linda Hamilton in the lead roles, portraying Dr. Harry Dalton and Rachel Wando respectively. Released in February, two months before Volcano, it is one of the two volcano disaster movies of 1997. Dr. Harry Dalton is a volcanologist sent to investigate the seismic activity in Dante’s Peak. After discovering evidence suggesting the imminence of a potential eruption, he warns the residents, but they don’t believe him. As the movie progresses, the volcano erupts, leading to devastating events. Dalton and Wando work together to navigate through the dangerous volcanic hazards, and get the remaining residents of the town to safety.

4. Apollo 13 (1995)

This docudrama film was released to critical and commercial acclaim. Apollo 13 features a star-studded cast of Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Ed Harris, and Gary Sinise. The film recounts the harrowing mission of Apollo 13. After an oxygen tank explodes on the spacecraft, chances of the crew’s safe return to Earth reduce drastically. They face life-threatening challenges, but must work together to sustain themselves and ensure their safe return home. The film has been praised for its accurate depiction of the space mission, and for successfully capturing the tension felt by the team, and their bravery. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning two.

3. Independence Day (1996)

This blockbuster was the highest-grossing film of 1996. Independence Day’s story follows the arrival of an extraterrestrial lifeform on Earth. It begins on the 2nd of July, when an alien spacecraft arrives near Earth. It becomes increasingly clear, over time, that the aliens have destructive intent, and so, the humans must move quickly, or risk the possibility of being wiped out. The movie stars Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and Bill Pullman. It became a cultural phenomenon, and is widely regarded as one of the best disaster movies of all time.

2. Twister (1996)

This movie follows meteorologist, Jo, and her husband, an ex-storm chaser, Bill, played by Helen Hunt, and Bill Paxton respectively. The two lead a team of researchers attempting to study tornadoes, with the aim of deploying a tornado-studying device called “Dorothy.” With thrilling tornado scenes, a reliable cast, and impressive special effects, Twister is certainly on the top shelf of disaster films released in the ‘90s, and one of the best of all time.

1. Titanic (1997)

Titanic was a truly gargantuan movie for its time. James Cameron’s epic romance and disaster film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in lead roles. Their respective performances brought them great fame, and rightly so. The Best Picture Oscar-winner tells the tragic story of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912, incorporating both historically accurate, and fictionalized aspects.

Titanic shows the joys, and high of the forbidden love shared by the two lead characters. It is amidst the blossoming of their love story that the famed unsinkable ship strikes an iceberg, setting off a tragic chain reaction. The film is known for its beautiful score, amazing special effects, grand scale visuals, and unbelievably detailed recreation of the ship. Upon release, it received overwhelming critical acclaim, and went on to win 11 Academy Awards, out of 14 nominations. It is, without a doubt, one of the greatest disaster movies of all time.