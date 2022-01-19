The best interactive movies currently on Netflix

Netflix has become one of the most popular streaming services in the world thanks in large part to the company’s experimentation with everything from original content to innovative viewing experiences. One of the more unique types of media on their roster is that of interactive stories. In these productions, viewers get to select the choices that the characters make, thereby influencing what happens in the story. Over the years, this roster of content has grown substantially, with nearly 20 films in its current catalogue.

If you have yet to experience Netflix’s interactive content, there is no better time to dive in than right now. Whether you’re looking for something new for your kids to enjoy or just want to give yourself a break from the typical binge, there are plenty of great options on this list for viewers of all ages. Here are the best interactive films currently available on Netflix.

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Interactive Movie

There’s nothing better about interactive films than high stakes, and they don’t get much higher than in Animals on the Loose. In this Bear Grylls adventure, viewers will make decisions for Bear to help with reducing the wild animals that have breached a fence surrounding a wildlife sanctuary. Will he outrun the lion and wrestle the snake off of him? It’s all up to you, valued viewer.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Black Mirror is one of Netflix’s most popular series and something that is very different from what you usually see on TV. Given this, it makes for one of the best interactive experiences on the platform, as the decisions appear to have very real repercussions for the characters in the story being told. For older teens who are looking to try out some of Netflix’s interactive content, this is most definitely the one for you.

Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-o-Rama

There are plenty of interactive experiences for younger viewers on Netflix as well, and one of the most popular is Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-o-Rama. Over the last few years, Captain Underpants has experienced a resurgence, and in this latest adventure viewers will need to help Harold and George to stop Principal Krupp from tearing apart their treehouse.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal?

If you’re looking to go on a crime adventure, then you might want to try out Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal. In this interactive adventure, viewers will need to make decisions that help the master thief do things like traverse a building, hide from security, and rescue Zack and Ivy from the clutches of V.I.L.E.

Escape The Undertaker

WWE fans need to check out this interactive film immediately. Escape The Undertaker tasks viewers with assisting other WWE alumni in getting their hands on the Undertaker’s urn while escaping the hunt from The Undertaker himself, confronting their deepest fears in the process.

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind

Mental health is more important than ever, and thanks to Netflix you can work on yourself by relaxing at home with this adventure. Headspace: Unwind Your Mind takes you on a journey that will have real-world positive benefits with helping you meditate, relax, and sleep. This is a must-try for anyone who finds themselves particularly stressed out in our current global climate.

Minecraft Story Mode

Who doesn’t love Minecraft? Netflix has got you covered with a new adventure in the franchise that you can influence with your own decisions. In this series, you’ll help Jesse and friends change how things go in their world and ultimately lead them to a unique ending depending on what you select. Will they defeat the enormous storm monster and save the world? You’ll have to get into Story Mode to find out.

Stretch Armstrong: The Break Out

Take command of the Flex Fighters in this interactive adventure from the world of Stretch Armstrong. In this addition to the Netflix lineup, you make the calls deciding who the crew fights, when, and what else they do to save Charter City from its evil threats. Don’t leave Jake, Ricardo, and Nathan hanging, now!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

In this interactive adventure, viewers make the decisions for the titular Kimmy as she juggles her life decisions and attempts to solve a mystery in her signature comedic and entertaining way. While many of the interactive adventures on this list are aimed at children or boast intense decision making, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend keeps things lower-key but still hilariously fun.

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

You vs. Wild might be the most popular interactive Netflix series to date, and among its new additions, Out Cold is one of the best. As the name implies, you’ll help Bear after he survives a plane crash that has left him in a cold snowy forest with no memory of how he got here. You’ll have to assist him with finding water, food, and shelter before it’s too late.

Honorable mentions

Right now, there are a total of 17 interactive experiences available to enjoy on Netflix, with plenty of variation among them depending on your tastes. Here are the remaining interactive experiences to check out if you enjoy any of the other ones mentioned on this list:

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

You vs. Wild

All of these interactive adventures are currently available to experience on Netflix. Our best recommendation? Make good choices!