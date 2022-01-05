The best lightsabers in ‘Star Wars’ history

There’s no doubt that lightsabers are the coolest weapons in the Star Wars universe and pop culture in general. The brightly-colored blades move with an intimidating elegance that has captivated and inspired fans all over the world for decades. The concept of lightsabers has even been mimicked by other popular franchises like the Gundam anime series.

Since the Star Wars universe has expanded with different mediums, eras, and new Jedi and Sith characters, the lightsaber has evolved drastically beyond its original design from the late ’70s. Most lightsabers reflect something about their Jedi or Sith wielders, which often translates to a unique form or design. For the most part, lightsabers are simple in design; however, depending on the wielder, others can be a lot more complicated, sometimes to the point of becoming a bit far-fetched.

Here are the best lightsabers we’ve seen so far in the Star Wars franchise.

The Umbrella Lightsaber

The umbrella-style lightsaber wielded by the unnamed Sith in “The Duel,” the first episode of Star Wars: Visions, is one of the most elaborate in the entire saga. While it isn’t canon, the red lightsaber is extremely cool to see in action, building off of the idea of the double-bladed sabers that the Inquisitors would whip into energy cyclones in Star Wars: Rebels. What’s really crazy about this particular lightsaber is that the entire weapon isn’t multiple lightsabers attached to a staff, but rather a single lightsaber retrofitted with attachments that extend and refract a single kyber crystal’s light into multiple beams.

Karre’s Lightsaber

The lightsaber used by Karre, one half of “The Twins” in the third episode of Star Wars: Visions, might be the most powerful ever seen in the franchise. While his lightsaber starts out red, as most Siths’ are, once he smashes the kyber chunk into the grip of his lightsaber, its upper length turns a brilliant shade of blue/white, giving the weapon a smooth gradient. The multicolored lightsaber burns through an entire Star Destroyer at hyperspace speeds. The lightsaber is also strong enough to fend off the light whips and saber strikes of his sister’s red saber.

Pistol Hilted Lightsaber

Star Wars: Rebels introduced fans to young Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger and the crew of the Ghost as he began to train in the use of his Force abilities. Eventually Bridger created his first lightsaber using spare parts provided by his fellow Rebels. Ezra created an entirely unique pistol-hilted lightsaber that featured a blue blade and also functioned as a blaster.

Kylo Ren’s Crossguard Lightsaber

Kylo Ren instantly drew the attention of fans with the debut of his crossguard lightsaber, which featured an unstable red blade generated by a cracked kyber crystal that featured dual vented exhaust ports that added another threat and visual layer to the dynamic lightsaber. Very reminiscent of the broad swords used by the knights of medieval times, some fans objected to the logic of Ren’s lightsaber projecting the guard blades, saying it was impractical and unsafe. Though it may have been both, it has since inspired similar lightsabers in the High Republic era explored in comics and novels.

Grand Inquisitor Double-Bladed Spin Saber

Star Wars: Rebels introduced a new class of Sith warriors known as the Inquisitors, who were tasked with hunting down any surviving Jedi following the devastating Order 66 that cleansed the Galactic Empire. Their leader was known as the Grand Inquisitor and he wielded a special double-bladed lightsaber with a special hilt that allowed it to spin as well, leading to the “spin saber” nickname that also earned the Inquisitor’s the “Red Blades” moniker due to the crimson weaponry.

Asajj Ventress’ Paired Interlocking Lightsabers

Count Dooku was revealed to have his own Sith apprentice named Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: Clone Wars. Asajj Ventress wielded dual paired lightsabers with an interlocking hilt that allowed her to connect her lightsabers together into a double-bladed splitsaber, which allowed her to hold her own against more powerful Force-users.

Ahsoka Tano’s Curved Hilt White Lightsabers

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano purified the kyber crystals after defeating the Sith villain Brother Inquisitor in combat. Ahsoka used the purified crystals to create new lightsabers. Because of the crystals’ purification, the lightsabers project white blades instead of the normal Jedi colors of green or blue. Tano used these lightsabers shortly after defecting from the Jedi to utilize their white color as a symbol of neutrality.

Ahsoka Tano uses a unique combination of a regular-sized lightsaber as well as the shoto-sized lightsaber used by characters like Yoda and Even Piell. With this combination, Ahsoka brought these twin blades to bear against numerous opponents, including Darth Vader in one of the most epic duels of the franchise.

The Darksaber of Mandalore

The only black bladed lightsaber in existence, the Darksaber ⏤ created by the first Mandalorian Jedi named Tarre Vizsla ⏤ became a renowned weapon among the Mandalore that was passed down for generations and eventually became a binding representation of Mandalore’s rulers that was passed in battle. The Darksaber had a black blade rimmed with white energy that formed a unique sword-like saber blade and was responsive to Force-attuned users.

Though it first appeared in Clone Wars within the palms of Pre Vizla, chief of Death Watch, many characters have wielded the saber in Star Wars. But many casual followers probably first encountered it within the palms of Moff Gideon in the second season finale of The Mandalorian.

Darth Maul’s Double-Bladed Lightsaber

Darth Maul first unleashed his double-bladed lightsaber in 1999’s Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Maul later rebuilt it prior to his return in Star Wars: The Clone Wars after his climactic battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Despite Phantom Menace’s lackluster reception, for many fans it doesn’t get much more iconic than this double dose of red.

Rey’s Double-Bladed Red Lightsaber

Dark Side Rey brandished a double-bladed weapon similar to Darth Maul’s though hers appeared to be longer and also folded up. The switchblade aspect of this saber actually recalled the design of the Jedi General Pong Krell, the Jedi who fell to the Dark Side in the Clone Wars animated series.

Which of these lightsabers is your favorite? Is there one you like that didn’t make the list? Let us know in a comment below!