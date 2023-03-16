The 10 best Marvel movies for kids

Superhero media has always been popular with youngsters, thanks in large part to Marvel. While comic books have usually been the first foray into the world of these heroes, the transition into films have proven to be a big hit for the company, with the MCU taking things up a notch to become the largest film franchise in history.

However, this doesn’t mean that all Marvel releases are suitable for all ages, with some offering darker storylines, terrifying villains, and lots of blood and gore. The best Marvel films for kids often feature language that kids can digest, lighter scenes involving violence, and softer humor.

Here are 10 Marvel films that kids can enjoy, but adult supervision is always advised.

Iron Man

Whether you’re a kid or not, Iron Man is any Marvel fans’ entry point into the ever-expanding MCU. Thankfully, this offering came at a time when the MCU was in its infancy, and is a much more easy watch for fans of all ages. Robert Downey Jr. has turned the hero into an iconic character over the years, but his crude sarcasm and dry wit aren’t nearly on display here as they are in later films in the franchise. Yes there’s some violence, but Iron Man is still a solid watch for kids who are in search of an action-packed superhero film.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Unlike other heroes that have been introduced in the MCU, it’s pretty safe to bet that Captain America is one of the most respectable heroes for kids to look up to. The First Avenger might not pack as much of an action centered plot like future MCU releases, but Steve Rogers fully embodies what it means to be a hero — dignity and protection. Naturally, the violent bits can be concerning, but parents and guardians can rest knowing that it covers events that happened decades ago, and could even be an educational moment to teach kids the value of respect.

Captain Marvel

The first MCU film to feature a female lead as the superhero, Brie Larson’s titular character is a remarkable role model for kids, particularly girls who are taught by the film that they too can be strong heroes themselves. The language, spooky scenes, and traumatic themes push the target audience to slightly older kids, but the heart of Captain Marvel makes it a worthy watch with proper adult supervision.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

While not all animation is suited for kids, most are, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a great way for younger viewers to engage in a superhero storyline without watching actual humans partake in the intense scenes. Into the Spider-Verse doesn’t shy from mature conversations and violence, but there’s hardly any concerns about the language or romance. The young protagonist, Miles Morales, is a character worth rooting for, and exhibits many positive qualities, particularly courage. The diversity in the cast is also a major plus for young viewers, and it’s impossible to ignore the film’s endearing message about responsibility.

The Avengers

Sure to ignite joy in the hearts of viewers, both young and old, The Avengers is the first time we see multiple beloved heroes at once, taking on a foe. While later Avengers installments have been a bit too drastic for young viewers, the introductory release is quite kid-friendly. The major selling point is obviously the coming together of some of the most famous superheroes, but the witty exchanges between the cast makes for some hilarious scenes. Of course, there’s violence, but nothing too dire, as many of the deaths occur off screen.

Spider-Man

Tobey Maguire’s first time as Spider-Man pushed the barriers for comic book adaptations, becoming widely popular with both kids and adults. Adult supervision is definitely needed for this film, which has some uncomfortable and violent scenes, but it fully caters to older kids and teens, who are interested in watching the earlier Spider-Man films before the introduction of Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

Ant-Man

Perhaps the most kid-friendly MCU film released so far, Ant-Man is packed with mild violence and a very funny Paul Rudd as the titular protagonist. There’s a lot of fun moments that make this a great watch for kids, and the supporting characters also lend their talents to creating a fun-for-all film about redemption and the love of family. The jokes are pretty much never ending with Ant-Man, and the sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp follows suit in regards to being kid-friendly.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tom Holland is almost universally loved as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man, and much of this fanbase is filled with children, tweens, teens, and young adults. As one of the youngest heroes in the MCU, Spider-Man’s battles have been a lot less gruesome than other heroes, and Homecoming is a fun and exciting watch for youngsters. With a great cast of young actors, to an appearance from the beloved Iron-Man, kids can enjoy a thrilling superhero film that brilliantly honors the comics.

Thor

Alongside the first installments in the Captain America and Iron Man film series, Thor is also a much lighter entry for young viewers. While the plot is often criticized by fans, many kids and teens will enjoy the film for its funny moments, led by Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder that’s now stuck on Earth and finding his way.

Black Panther

Besides its strong plot, themes of responsibility and loyalty, and incredible visuals, Black Panther is a major win for diversity in superhero live action adaptations. Many Black and African households reported the overwhelming positive reaction from kids and other younger viewers who were excited to finally see a Black superhero. Chadwick Boseman is a phenomenal Black Panther, and the supporting cast is nothing short of exceptional. One major concern for guardians who wish to show this film to youngsters however, is that Black Panther is packed with action and violence, some of which is inappropriate for viewers under 12. Like most of the entries in this list, adult supervision is still necessary, but there’s no denying that kids thoroughly enjoyed this film, especially during its theatrical run.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Much like Black Panther, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a milestone release, particularly for Asian households who could finally see a character like them on screen. It’s important to note that this film might be a bit much for families who are particular about language, but the representation is worth the adult supervision when viewing with young ones. Courage and family are at the center of the film, and the protagonist, Shaun, is played to perfection by Simu Liu. He is a positive role model and is aided by other solid characters — Katy, Xialing, and more — that kids will definitely want to look up to.