The 10 best movies like ‘Clueless’

Hailed as one of the best teen films of all time and establishing a fleet of fans over the years, Clueless is a quintessential piece of ’90s cinema.

The coming-of-age comedy stars Alicia Silverstone as Cher, a wealthy high schooler who has to navigate school, friendships, and what she really wants in life.

Over the years, there have been several films that reference and pay homage to Clueless, which speaks to its timelessness, despite being released almost 30 years ago. While nothing (yet) has come close to successfully replicating the magic of Clueless, there are several other similar teen comedies that have won hearts by delivering brilliant stories and awesome characters in their own right.

So if you’re in the market for some movies to watch after binging through Clueless for the umpteenth time, look no further! Here are 10 films you’ll definitely love.

Do Revenge

The most recent entry on this list, and a film that pays homage to Clueless in a number of ways, Do Revenge hits all the right spots in terms of delivering a modern-day, near-perfect teen flick. The film stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke as Drea and Eleanor, two completely different girls who band together to take down each other’s rivals to steer off suspicion from one another. Do Revenge was met with positive reviews for its fun plot, as well as the performances of both lead actresses and the rest of the supporting cast.

Mean Girls

Another quintessential teen film, and one of the most quoted movies of all time, Mean Girls is a staple in high school cinema. Starring an ensemble cast of Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Liszt Caplan, and more, Mean Girls has developed a cult following, becoming one of the most popular teen films of all time.

Bring It On

Joining the list of most popular teen films of all time is none other than the cheerleading cult classic, Bring It On. More than two decades later, fans of this comedy are still clamoring for a sequel. The film follows two rival cheerleading squads who must bear it all and compete against one another at a championship level. Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford star in this fun and campy staple.

What a Girl Wants

What a Girl Wants is a 2003 teen comedy that follows 17-year-old Daphne Reynolds, who travels to London in search of her father, a wealthy politician, who has no idea she exists. In an attempt to connect with him, she has to fit in with the rest of high-society London and make a lasting, positive impression. The film stars Amanda Bynes as Daphne, with Colin Firth playing the role of her father, Henry Dashwood.

Easy A

Released in 2010, Easy A joins a much newer batch of popular teen comedies that have stood the test of time. Starring Emma Stone as Olive Penderghast, Easy A is a fun and hilarious story about a girl who takes advantage of her high school’s penchant for rumors to rise through the ranks and become one of the most popular girls in school. Stone was praised for her performance, earning numerous awards and nominations, including a Golden Globe nod for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. Supporting performances from Penn Badgley, Amanda Bynes, Lisa Kudrow, Aly Michalka, and Stanley Tucci have cemented this iconic entry as one of the best teen comedies of the 2010s.

She’s All That

A modern take on My Fair Lady, She’s All That follows the popular Zack Siler who, after being dumped by his girlfriend, makes a bet that he can turn any girl into the most popular girl in school, and prom queen. It stars an ensemble cast led by Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, with supporting performances from Mathew Lillard, Anna Paquin, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, and more. She’s All That is another classic teen romantic comedy and remains one of the most notable.

Wild Child

In Wild Child, Emma Roberts stars as Poppy Moore, a rich, spoiled teenager who’s sent to England by her father in the hopes that she will become a reformed young girl. While incredibly resistant to the surrounding changes, she soon makes healthy and authentic friendships and becomes a better person. While critical reception to the film was mixed, and the film failed to succeed at the box office, Wild Child has gained a cult following over the years for its humor and charm.

Pretty in Pink

While the teen romantic-comedy genre really took off in the ’90s and 2000s, Pretty in Pink is an ’80s offering that paved the way for many more films like it. The cult classic film shows the dichotomy between rich and poor, and popular and unpopular in high school, and follows the dilemma of Andie Walsh, who has some difficult decisions to make about love. Pretty in Pink stars Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, and Harry Dean Stanton, and even almost 30 years later, remains a hallmark in teen cinema.

Legally Blonde

In a role that catapulted her to mainstream fame, Reese Witherspoon stars as the brilliant and fabulous Elle Woods in this iconic romantic comedy. Legally Blonde still holds enormous weight among film lovers even after 20 years, and is often cited as one of the most quoted films of all time. The film was praised for its humor, charm, optimism, and the performance of Witherspoon, whose role has continued to inspire many young women to pursue their professions without compromising on their femininity.

The Princess Diaries

When The Princess Diaries was released in 2001, it was unexpected that the combination of a young and unknown Anne Hathaway, and Julie Andrews would result in a smash hit. The film follows the shy Mia Thermopolis, who is told that she is the heir to the throne of Genovia, a European kingdom which her grandmother presides over. This results in a young girl’s decision to either take up royal duties or renounce the kingdom. The Princess Diaries was widely praised and has become one of the most popular coming-of-age films of all time.