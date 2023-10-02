Home Movies

The best Netflix secret codes for scary movies

Shhhh, it's a secret.

Remember that alluring, breathtaking sensation you immediately felt the first time you put a cheat code into a video game and unlocked a particular achievement? Well, that familiar sensation can undoubtedly be felt over on Netflix. Of course, it’s certainly not a surprise that the ever-popular streaming platform houses an abundance of thrilling movies and television series which keeps subscribers coming back for more. And now with the spooky season in full swing, the horror-loving masses are gearing up to invade Netflix in a huge way.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the triumphant entertainment service is its inclusion of category-specific sections for viewers to take full advantage of. Simply put, there’s a large majority of eagle-eyed subscribers out there who know exactly which content they wish to indulge in at any time. The best part of it all? It’s a ridiculously easy section to obtain. All Netflix subscribers need to do is type the tagline “netflix.com/browse/genre/[code]” into their specific browser of choice. Just make sure you don’t forget to add the specific secret code at the end of the url after “genre.”

But while action-adventure spectacles and family-friendly extravaganzas will likely be amongst the most sought-after categories, a specific section for scary movies is the perfect segue into what is sure to be a memorable spooky season.

What are the best secret codes for scary movies?

For 2023, the category of general horror movies falls under one specific code while a lineup of other separate codes are designed for specific sub-categories within the widespread horror genre. The following list of Netflix secret codes for scary movies is as follows:

  • Netflix Codes for Horror: 8711

The list for sub-categories:

  • B-Horror Movies: 8195
  • Creature Features: 6895
  • Cult Horror Movies: 10944
  • Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028
  • Foreign Horror Movies: 8654
  • Goofy Horror Movies: 4021
  • Horror Comedy: 89585
  • Monster Movies: 947
  • Satanic Stories: 6998
  • Slasher & Serial Killer Movies: 8646
  • Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023
  • Survival Horror: 2939659
  • Teen Screams: 52147
  • Vampire Horror Movies: 75804
  • Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930
  • Zombie Horror Movies: 75405

So, simply sit back, relax, and fire up the ole’ browser to introduce yourself to a sneaky streaming secret which will keep your Halloween-inspired marathons going all month long. Better yet, the best way to pair up the secret codes for scary movies on Netflix is to take a trip to McDonald’s and order off the secret menu — which has already been updated for the month of October.

