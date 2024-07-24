The 10 best space documentaries and how to watch them

Space documentaries are all about breathtaking visuals and fascinating insights into the cosmos. These projects provide an awe-inspiring glimpse into the wonders of the universe. From exploring distant galaxies to understanding the mysteries of our own solar system, these films take you on a journey through the universe. Here are the 10 best space documentaries for a trip into the world above us.

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (2014)

Hosted by the charismatic astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey is a follow-up to Carl Sagan’s groundbreaking series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage. The series journeys into the wonders of the universe, from the Big Bang theory, to the present day. Using state-of-the-art CGI and compelling storytelling to explain complex scientific concepts in an accessible way, it is an intellectually stimulating journey through space and time, and perfect for both newcomers to astronomy and seasoned enthusiasts. This visually stunning series is available on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi TV.

Apollo 11 (2019)

Apollo 11 offers an extraordinary look at the historic 1969 mission that landed the first humans on the Moon. Using archival footage and over 11,000 hours of uncatalogued audio recordings, this documentary provides a front-row seat to the events as they unfolded, from the astronauts’ preparations to their triumphant return. The use of original footage and audio creates an immersive experience, bringing one of humanity’s greatest achievements to life in unprecedented detail. Apollo 11 is available on Prime Video and Apple TV.

The Farthest: Voyager in Space (2017)

The Farthest: Voyager in Space celebrates the incredible journey of the Voyager spacecraft, which were launched in 1977 to explore the outer planets and continue to send data back to Earth from interstellar space. The film features interviews with the scientists and engineers who worked on the mission, providing personal insights and reflections on this monumental achievement. It is available on Netflix, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey (2015)

Image via Disney Plus

Celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope’s 25th year in operation, this documentary chronicles the history and achievements of the Space Telescope, from its launch in 1990 to its most significant discoveries. Featuring stunning imagery and insights from the scientists who have worked with Hubble, it showcases the telescope’s profound impact on our understanding of the universe. Available on Nat Geo TV and Disney Plus, Hubble’s Cosmic Journey offers both educational content and breathtaking visuals.

The Last Man on the Moon (2014)

The Last Man on the Moon tells the story of Gene Cernan, the last astronaut to walk on the moon during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Through interviews and archival footage, Cernan reflects on his career, the space race, and the personal cost of being part of a historic endeavor like space exploration. It offers a poignant and personal look at the life of an astronaut. It also provides a different perspective on the space race and its impact on those involved. The Last Man on the Moon is available to watch on Peacock, Tubi TV, and Apple TV.

Wonders of the Solar System (2010)

Hosted by physicist Brian Cox, this documentary takes viewers on an awe-inspiring tour of our solar system. Each episode focuses on a different aspect of the solar system, from the power of the sun to the beauty of Saturn’s rings. Brian Cox’s enthusiasm and clear explanations make complex topics digestible, and the series’ visuals are nothing short of spectacular. You can find this series on BBC, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking (2010)

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking takes viewers on a journey through the cosmos, exploring topics such as the origins of the universe, black holes, and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. The series uses CGI and Hawking’s insightful commentary to make complex scientific ideas accessible and engaging. Hawking’s unique ability to explain difficult concepts in an understandable way, combined with stunning visuals, makes this a fascinating watch. Available on Discovery Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Life Beyond Earth (1999)

Life Beyond Earth explores the possibility of extraterrestrial life, examining the conditions that might support life beyond our planet. It features interviews with scientists, astrobiologists, and researchers who are at the forefront of the search for life in the universe. This helps provide a comprehensive look at the search for alien life, as well as the implications of such a discovery. You can watch this on Amazon Prime Video.

Journey to the Edge of the Universe (2008)

Narrated by Alec Baldwin (in the US version), Journey to the Edge of the Universe takes viewers on a CGI-powered journey from Earth to the edge of the observable universe. It offers a detailed and visually spectacular tour of the cosmos, stopping at planets, stars, and galaxies along the way. The documentary’s ambitious scope and high-quality visuals make it a breathtaking watch. It is available to watch on National Geographic and Prime Video.

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know (2020)

Available on Netflix, this documentary delves into the mysteries of black holes, featuring interviews with leading scientists and researchers who are at the forefront of black hole research. It covers recent discoveries, the challenges of studying black holes, and the groundbreaking work being done to understand these enigmatic objects. Overall, it’s a deep dive into one of the most intriguing and least understood phenomena in the universe, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in cutting-edge science.

