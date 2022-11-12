The best Tenoch Huerta movies and TV shows

Tenoch Huerta‘s stunning performance as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has thrust the prolific actor into the spotlight. While the star has been active for a while, he has often been overlooked, especially as much of his success has been in Mexican productions.

However, if Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has you keen to see more of him, here are the best movies and TV shows featuring Tenoch Huerta and his supreme talent.

Here on Earth

Also known as Aquí en la Tierra in Mexico, this drama series focuses on an influential political family and the secrets they keep. Following several people in and connected to the family as they try to uncover secrets and jockey for positions of power in this harsh and unforgiving world, one where the shadow of betrayal is always looming. Packed full of twists and turns, the story will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

The Forever Purge

2021’s The Forever Purge is the fifth film in the Purge series, and it was planned as the final entry. Because of this, the writers threw everything at the wall for it, leading to a very entertaining film. Tenoch Huerta plays Juan, a migrant worker caught in a wave of rioting and murder called the Forever Purge after many American citizens refuse to stop the annual purge once it ends. This forces Juan and his wife Adela to flee to Mexico before the country closes its borders, trapping them with the purgers who want to kill them.

Blue Demon

This Spanish-language television show saw Tenoch Huerta step into the legendary boots and mask of Alejandro Muñóz, also known as the Lucha wrestler Blue Demon, the man who would go on to be a film legend, starring in over 25 movies, including Blue Demon vs. The Infernal Brains, Blue Demon vs. The Diabolical Women, and Santo and Blue Demon vs. Dracula and the Wolfman.

This drama series covers the wrestler’s life both in and out of the ring, focusing on the struggles he had to face to become the legend he is today.

Tigers Are Not Afraid

First arriving on screens in 2017, this Mexican drama combines crime, fantasy, and magical realism into one package. The film follows Estrella, a girl who lives in a city ripped apart by the drug war. However, one day Estrella’s teacher gives her three wishes. And to her surprise, these wishes come true. However, before she can use this magic, Estrella’s mother suddenly goes missing. Estrella now finds herself thrown into a strange and magical crisis as she must find a way to rescue her mother and protect a group of other kids she has befriended.

A wonderfully twisty film packed full of memorable moments, Tigers Are Not Afraid is like no other film, making it a must-watch for fantasy movie fans. Tenoch Huerta’s performance as crime boss El Chino is also delightfully chilling.

Narcos: Mexico

First arriving on screens in 2018, Narcos: Mexico follows the development of Mexico’s illegal drug trade and the resulting Mexican drug war. The series focuses on the creation and rise of the Guadalajara Cartel, with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo unifying several different gangs and territories into one powerful force that soon takes over the trade. The show also focuses on the DEA agents who attempt to stop the drug trade and arrest those behind it, despite the inherent danger of the job.

Tenoch Huerta appears in the first two seasons as Rafael “Rafa” Caro Quintero, a close associate of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo.

Son of Monarchs

A film that got stunningly positive reviews when it was screened at both the Morelia International Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival, Son of Monarchs sees Tenoch Huerta take the role of Mendel. Mendel is a Mexican biologist who resides in New York. However, when his grandmother passes, he is forced to return home and confront his new identity and the pains of his past, simultaneously dealing with a massive culture shock. Wonderfully moving and exceptionally directed, Son of Monarchs is one of the most overlooked films of the last few years.

Mexico’s Most Wanted

Released in 2014 and known as both El más buscado and Mexican Gangster: La Leyenda del Charro Misterioso, it sees Tenoch Huerta take the role of Alfredo Ríos Galeana. Galeana is said to be Mexico’s most prolific thief, was arrested after getting a California driver’s license under a false name. However, he also moonlighted as a singer and had several strange quirks. Told primarily through flashbacks, this film follows Alfredo Ríos Galeana as he tells his life story to the police officers who are interrogating him. Tenoch does a fantastic job of capturing Alfredo’s essence, making this an original and memorable crime flick.